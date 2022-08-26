Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Nvidia Still a Good Stock to Buy?

By Cory Renauer - Aug 26, 2022 at 5:31AM

Key Points

  • Shares of graphics processor manufacturer Nvidia have slumped more than 40% this year.
  • The company's latest earnings call highlighted declining demand from gamers and cryptocurrency miners.
  • Automotive sales could take up the slack from the gaming segment and return this company's bottom line to growth.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This chipmaker delivered enormous gains in the past, but a slowdown in the present has investors wondering if there's any more fuel in the tank.

For the past decade, buying shares of Nvidia (NVDA 4.01%) when it dips has been a winning investment strategy. Some unusually challenging market conditions have put the graphics chipmaker through the wringer this year, though, and investors are getting nervous. 

Is Nvidia's latest dip part of a much longer slide? Or does this legendary stock's growth story have more exciting chapters ahead?

Challenging market conditions

A couple of weeks before releasing results from the fiscal second quarter that ended on July 31, 2022, Nvidia told investors to expect just $6.7 billion in total revenue instead of the $8.1 billion windfall management had forecast just a few months earlier. Nvidia was true to its word and reported total revenue that fell 19% from the previous three-month period.

Gamers and cryptocurrency miners buy chips sold by Nvidia's gaming segment. At least one of these groups is less enthusiastic about buying new graphics cards than it was several months ago. Gaming revenue that came in at $2.04 billion was down 33% from the previous-year period and 44% from the previous quarter.

A cryptocurrency crash isn't the only headwind facing Nvidia at the moment. Decelerating enthusiasm for the metaverse kept revenue from the company's professional visualization segment down to just $496 million. That was 4% less than the previous quarter and 20% less than the previous-year period.

Reasons to buy

Selling silicon has always been a cyclical business. The crypto winter is making this downswing particularly dramatic but it isn't anything Nvidia can't overcome.

Nvidia is spending an annualized $7 billion on research and development in an ambitious attempt to secure leading shares of a diverse list of markets it thinks could be worth a combined $1 trillion annually.  With an increasingly diverse operation, when one segment falls there's another growth driver to pick up the slack.

Nvidia's fledgling automotive business added $220 million to top-line revenue, which was 59% more than the previous quarter. This segment will most likely continue surging. In March, the company announced a huge partnership deal with BYD, the world's second-largest electric vehicle maker that grew the company's automotive pipeline to $11 billion.

Think long term

Despite falling about 41% this year, shares of Nvidia are still trading at a sky-high valuation of 46 times trailing earnings, and those earnings just declined dramatically. If Nvidia's bottom line slumps further in the next couple of quarters, nervous investors could quickly pull the stock down a lot further.

NVDA Net Income (Quarterly) Chart

NVDA Net Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

We don't know if Nvidia will lower its outlook further the next time it reports. The important thing to remember is that this company will more than likely remain on top in the business segments that it's already succeeding in. Collapsing cryptocurrency prices are causing a temporary lull in demand for graphics processors, but this market is still growing when viewed on a longer timeline.

Nvidia continues to benefit from a strong network effect. Developers of machine learning applications that rely on the parallel processing power they get from graphics processors are nearly always familiar with Nvidia's software development kit (SDK). When different industries, such as automotive, find a reason to employ machine learning application developers, demand for Nvidia's products inevitably follows.

There's no telling if the steep downturn the company is going through will improve by the end of the year. On a much longer timeframe, though, Nvidia's pivotal role in most machine learning applications will return the bottom line to growth. This is still a great stock to buy, as long as you're willing to hang on for the long run.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BYD and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

NVIDIA Corporation Stock Quote
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA
$179.13 (4.01%) $6.91

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Jose Najarro (72)
Nvidia Stock: 3 Reasons to Be Bearish After Earnings
 Jose Najarro (71)
Nvidia's Earnings Were Disappointing, but Here Are 3 Reasons Why I'm Still Bullish
 nvda stock
Nvidia Investors Should Embrace a Drop in the Stock Price
 AI, robotics, cloud software, metaverse
Was Cathie Wood Right to Dump Nvidia Stock Ahead of Weak Guidance?
 nvda stock nvda earnings
Nvidia Stock Falls 5% as Weak Gaming Outlook Torpedoes Guidance

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
375%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Businessman in office
2 Growth Stocks Down 80% and 93% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
retire early satisfied sit back feet up getty
2 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
Stock Traders in Front of Computers on Phone Getty
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Social Security Cash Benefit Retirement Congress Check Getty
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services