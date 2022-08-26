Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shopify, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday Morning

By Danny Vena - Updated Aug 26, 2022 at 4:21PM

Key Points

  • The Fed chair made comments that suggest further aggressive rate hikes could be on the table.
  • A couple of interesting rumors could also be driving stock price movements.
  • Long-term investors should stay the course.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors were spooked by comments made by the Fed chair.

What happened

A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled on Friday, as the market focused on macroeconomic conditions and how the Federal Reserve Bank plans to address them.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Shopify (SHOP -5.59%) was off by as much as 7.4% Friday morning, e-commerce provider Amazon (AMZN -4.76%) stock was down as much as 4.3%, and iPhone maker Apple (AAPL -3.77%) slipped as much as 3.2%. As of 2:47 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading lower, down 6.1%, 4.1%, and 3%, respectively. These stocks followed broader market declines, as the S&P 500 gave up 2.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined more than 3.3%.

There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the overall condition of the economy and the Fed strategy to combat inflation seemed to drive these stocks -- and the market -- lower.

So what

Federal Reserve Bank chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech at the Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. Market participants were watching carefully for insight into how the central bank plans to continue to battle inflation, which has run rampant in recent months. Unfortunately, the takeaway was not what investors were hoping to hear, with Powell's comments suggesting the Fed would continue an aggressive campaign to bring runaway inflation under control.

Powell suggested that the road to taming inflation wouldn't come quickly or easily, saying, "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses." He added: "These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain." 

While Powell's comments didn't provide specific details, the remarks seemed to suggest another 0.75% rate hike when the Fed meets again in September. It would mark the third successive rate hike in four months. If investors are interpreting his comments correctly, that would bring the key federal funds rate to between 3% and 3.25%, its highest rate since January 2008. 

Now what

A period of sustained higher interest rates could further weaken an already struggling economy and could help drive the country into a recession. This prospect sent the major market indexes into a tailspin.

While the spotlight was clearly on the outlook for the economy, there were a couple of interesting rumors that could have further fueled the decline for our trio of technology stocks.

Reports emerged Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) could be considering an antitrust complaint against Apple, according to a report by Politico. The story noted that the DOJ was still in the early stages of the process and no concrete decision had yet been made, citing "a person with direct knowledge of the matter." The report also noted that regulators could ultimately decide not to pursue a case. 

Amazon had rumors of its own swirling. Early on Friday, gaming-focused content provider GLHF reported that Amazon had made a bid to acquire video game titan Electronic Arts and would make a public announcement later in the day. After being widely circulated, several subsequent reports refuted that assertion, including one from USA Today, saying the story "violated our editorial standards regarding the use of unnamed and unvetted sources." The publication issued a retraction and pulled the story. 

Each of this trio of companies has much to lose in a protracted battle with inflation. Consumers are already having to make difficult choices in the face of high prices at the pump and grocery store. If consumer spending continues to take a hit, it would no doubt weigh on e-commerce purchases, with Shopify and Amazon taking a subsequent hit. Furthermore, people would be far less willing to shell out big bucks for premium devices, including Apple's flagship iPhone, which accounts for more than half the company's revenue.

But history shows that each of these industry leaders has prospered over the long term, surviving economic upheavals, before thriving anew. Furthermore, investors with a long-term outlook will recognize these occasional price slumps as an opportunity to buy world-class stocks on the dip.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Amazon, Apple, and Shopify and has the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and long January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Shopify Inc. Stock Quote
Shopify Inc.
SHOP
$32.42 (-5.59%) $-1.92
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$163.62 (-3.77%) $-6.41
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$130.75 (-4.76%) $-6.53

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1262663860
2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
 in 6 minutes (3)
Why I Own Shopify Stock
 a person on a laptop (3)
2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
 Person working at home selling online for their small business
Shopify Stock: Bull vs. Bear
 online shopping add to cart e-commerce
Shopify's Losses in 2022 Aren't What They Appear to Be

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
382%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Middle aged man notes laptopGettyImages-689980076
3 Social Security Shocks to Gear Up For
Businessman in office
2 Growth Stocks Down 80% and 93% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
Stock Certificate Investment Retire Heirloom Donate Capital Gains Tax Getty
Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split
2 people with concerned expressions looking at document
How Would This Massive Proposed Social Security Change Impact Retirees?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services