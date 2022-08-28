Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Energy Companies Directly Benefiting From the Transition to Electric Vehicles

By Reuben Gregg Brewer - Aug 28, 2022 at 5:15AM

Key Points

  • Electric vehicles need to be charged on the go, which has opened up a new playing field in the clean energy space.
  • Although new names have moved aggressively to service EV owners, the old stalwarts aren't sitting idle.
  • TotalEnergies and Shell have the footprint, name recognition, and financial heft to make big names for themselves in EV charging.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You could try to find a niche name in the EV space -- or how about two companies with massive experience fueling autos?

Electric vehicles are hot, at least with auto manufacturers, which are increasingly pushing into the space. Eventually that's expected to lead to a huge increase in the number of EVs on the road, even though only about 9% of global auto sales were electric vehicles in 2021. Still, that was a fourfold increase over the share EVs held in 2019.

All of these new electric autos need to be charged -- a fact that hasn't escaped the notice of European energy giants Shell (SHEL 0.26%) and TotalEnergies (TTE -0.43%).

Shifting gears

When oil demand and prices plunged during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, European energy companies were among those making hard decisions. Shell and BP (BP -1.04%) both cut their dividends and, at roughly the same time, announced plans to materially increase the size of their clean energy operations. TotalEnergies made the same business shift, but didn't cut its dividend. U.S. giants Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) basically decided to stick with oil and natural gas.

A person looks at their laptop while leaning against an electric vehicle that is being charged.

Image source: Getty Images.

For long-term energy-company investors worried about a future that will increasingly include clean energy, the path of the European integrated oil giants should be pleasing to see. They are, basically, using their carbon-heavy businesses to adjust with the times; this includes projects like buying and building wind and solar farms. But there's also a more direct EV angle here.

One of the key foundations at TotalEnergies, Shell, and BP is their massive reach in the gasoline space. They not only produce the fuel, but they also have the storefronts that sell it directly to customers. These are prime locations for installing EV chargers.

Buying some exposure

But this isn't new for TotalEnergies, which started focusing on the space many years ago. For example, in 2018 it bought G2mobility, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions in France. It increased its focus with the 2020 agreement to buy Blue Point London, the largest EV charging network in that city. Also in 2020 it added Charging Solutions, making TotalEnergies a big EV charging operator in Germany. And in 2021 it bought Bluecharge, a large charging-point operator in Singapore.

TotalEnergies is clearly focused on gaining scale quickly in the EV charging space. That should help to augment its already strong footprint in gasoline, and perhaps give it more name value as it looks to merge the two lines of business. For example, the company notes that it is looking to add charging points to its 500 or so European gas stations, resulting in at least 1,000 charging stations along key motorways, one every 150 kilometers (93 miles).

Shell is no slouch here either. It bought the largest EV charging network in the United Kingdom in 2021 and acquired Cable Energía, which operates in Spain and Portugal, in July 2022. Again, that should help it push into the EV space and help it expand the services offered at its current gas stations.

These are just notable examples of the efforts being made by Shell and TotalEnergies; they aren't exhaustive. And, to be fair, despite what might sound like aggressive investment efforts, EV charging is still a small business for both of these energy giants right now. But it is the long term that's important, because EV charging will allow Shell and TotalEnergies to capture revenue that would, otherwise, go away as customers move from vehicles powered by combustion engines to ones that use electricity. This isn't just a side business, it is a way to prepare for a future that is likely to, eventually, look very different from today.

While the financial benefit may be modest at this point, the benefits are likely to snowball over time as the companies build experience, their brand images, and hopefully, loyalty among customers. 

While BP is following a similar path, TotalEnergies and Shell both have stronger balance sheets, with debt-to-equity ratios of 0.5 and 0.4, respectively. BP's debt-to-equity ratio is a much higher 0.8, even though it's been benefiting from high oil prices. Its European peers are just better positioned to spend the money needed on the EV front.

Yield or dividend growth?

TotalEnergies and Shell are not interchangeable investments. TotalEnergies stock has a generous yield of roughly 5.1%. Shell's dividend yield is just shy of 3.8%. Shell's dividend cut is clearly part of the story here, though that reduction has given it more leeway for dividend hikes, which have been fairly generous over the last couple of years.

So, if you're interested in owning an energy stock with strong EV credentials, TotalEnergies is the high-yield play and Shell looks like the dividend-growth option. But the best part is that both will continue to use the cash they generate from the still-large numbers of gasoline-fueled autos to fund their ongoing, and perhaps advantaged, pushes into the EV space.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in TotalEnergies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Shell Stock Quote
Shell
SHEL
$54.88 (0.26%) $0.14
BP p.l.c. Stock Quote
BP p.l.c.
BP
$32.33 (-1.04%) $0.34
TotalEnergies Stock Quote
TotalEnergies
TTE
$53.75 (-0.43%) $0.23

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Oil Rigs on Land at Sunset
Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"
 Wind turbines and agriculture field.
These 2 Oil Companies Are Investing Heavily in Renewable Energy
 A group of people surrounded by clean energy icons.
Forget ExxonMobil: These Are the Energy Stocks of the Future

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
382%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Woman Pondering Portrait Getty
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
A person at a laptop_GettyImages-1256103989
3 Reasons to Stop Funding Your 401(k) ASAP
Investor 50
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
retired couple reviews finances investing portflio
Here's the Single Biggest Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants to Make

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services