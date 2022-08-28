Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

By Cory Renauer - Aug 28, 2022 at 5:21AM

Key Points

  • Ally Financial is an online bank that Warren Buffett is a big fan of lately.
  • David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made an interesting bet on Constellation Energy, an innovative supplier of clean energy.
  • CVS Health is raising dividend payments again and this has the attention of Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Find out why legendary investors were recently eager to buy these stocks.

If you're looking for good stocks to invest in, following professionals with successful track records is usually a good place to start. Luckily for us, institutional investors with billions under management have to disclose their stock purchases on a regular basis.

These three already successful investors recently made significant purchases of some dividend-paying stocks. Here's why they were so eager to pad their portfolios with these stocks during the second quarter.

Investor looking at stock charts on multiple screens.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Ally Financial

Ally Financial (ALLY -4.23%) was one of the largest purchases made by Warren Buffett in the second quarter. The holding company he's managed since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway acquired more than 21 million shares of the online bank. That works out to nearly 7% of Ally's outstanding shares.

At recent prices, Ally Financial stock offers a nice 3.3% yield that could grow significantly over the next several years. Buffett is famous for buying great businesses at a good price and Ally certainly fits the bill. The stock is currently trading slightly below its book value.

Ally is a direct-to-consumer bank with lots of auto loans on its books but no physical footprint to maintain. This makes it tremendously profitable and the bank isn't shy about distributing extra cash to its shareholders. Ally has raised its dividend payout by 150% over the last five years. Extensive share buybacks reduced its outstanding share count by more than 30% over the same period.

2. Constellation Energy

David Tepper put Appaloosa Management on the map by focusing on distressed assets. His recent bet on Constellation Energy (CEG -2.31%) isn't raising as many eyebrows as the trades that made him famous but it's an interesting one.

Constellation Energy is a supplier of clean energy, mostly in the form of nuclear, wind, and solar. The company is barely profitable but it began paying quarterly dividends this year. The stock currently offers a 0.7% yield that isn't terribly tempting.

Despite Constellation's less than thrilling track record, Tepper acquired 2.7 million shares of the company in the second quarter. That made it 9.7% of Appalossa's total portfolio and it's a new holding.

Appaloosa is likely looking forward to rapidly rising demand for clean energy spurred into existence by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The new law includes production tax credits for nuclear power and hydrogen, two areas where Constellation Energy has a big footprint.

3. CVS Health

Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates bought 1.9 million shares of CVS Health (CVS -2.05%) during the second quarter. That was one of the biggest bets Bridgewater made in the second quarter.

At recent prices, CVS Health shares offer a decent yield of 2.2% that investors can reasonably expect to rise. The company's famous for having thousands of retail pharmacies but it also owns a pharmacy benefits manager with over 110 million plan members. CVS Health also owns Aetna, a healthcare benefits manager that reliably collects insurance premiums from an estimated 35 million Americans. 

Decreased COVID-19 vaccinations lowered the retail segment's contribution to the bottom line but this challenge didn't stop overall second-quarter profits from growing 6% year over year. It was the company's diversified operation that allowed profits to grow despite a retail operation suffering from a COVID-19 hangover.

Acquiring Aetna caused CVS Health to pause raising its dividend payout for a few years but the company resumed annual raises this year with a big 10% bump. Despite the years-long pause, CVS Health's dividend has more than tripled over the past decade. With no end to America's demand for healthcare, the next decade could be another great one for this company and its investors.

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and CVS Health Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Ally Financial Stock Quote
Ally Financial
ALLY
$34.39 (-4.23%) $-1.52
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$436,201.00 (-2.63%) $-11,799.00
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$289.96 (-2.74%) $-8.17
CVS Health Corporation Stock Quote
CVS Health Corporation
CVS
$100.06 (-2.05%) $-2.09
Constellation Energy Corporation Stock Quote
Constellation Energy Corporation
CEG
$80.83 (-2.31%) $-1.91

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person with arms folded, leaning against a wall, smiling.
Should You Invest in This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now?
 Buffett TMF Photo
Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?
 Ally cover slide
1 Fintech Stock I'm Watching Right Now
 Buffett APPROVED 3
Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
 business executive analysis writing pen laptop think
Warren Buffett Just Increased His Position in This Stock by 234%

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
382%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Woman Pondering Portrait Getty
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
A person at a laptop_GettyImages-1256103989
3 Reasons to Stop Funding Your 401(k) ASAP
Investor 50
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
retired couple reviews finances investing portflio
Here's the Single Biggest Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants to Make

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services