Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Burned by Tech Stocks? Try These 3 ETFs Instead

By Chuck Saletta - Aug 29, 2022 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • You can buy an S&P 500 index fund that's less weighted toward technology.
  • An out-of-favor industry offers decent current income and services that are expected to be in demand for decades to come.
  • By focusing on companies with decent and sustainable dividends, you can buy solid businesses with less emphasis on tech.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

As investors look toward higher-certainty choices rather than the high-potential growth from technology, a few ETFs stand out as potential winners.

The market has not been kind in 2022 to investors in general, but it has been particularly rough on tech stock investors. As it turns out, high inflation and rising interest rates still tilt people's interests toward immediate income rather than the potential of faster long-term growth that tech stock typically offer.

With Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's recent remarks making it clear he intends to remain aggressive when it comes to fighting inflation, chances are good that those trends will continue. In that context, it's easy to feel like you've been burned by your tech stock investments. While it's hard to deny the incredible influence that tech companies have over our lives and economy, you might want to try these three ETFs instead of keeping all your money in tech.

stressed out investor looking at losses.

Image source: Getty Images

No. 1: A less tech-heavy way to invest in the S&P 500

Typical S&P 500 index funds are market-capitalization weighted, which means the biggest companies have the most influence over the fund. The challenge that brings is that it means a small handful of very large, technology-focused companies dominate the fund. Indeed, around 25% of a typical S&P 500 index fund is made up of tech stocks. 

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP -3.22%) still buys shares in the same 500 companies as most S&P 500 funds. Instead of owning each in proportion to its market capitalization, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF attempts to keep about the same dollar amount invested in each business.  That structure means that only around 15% of the fund's holdings are in technology stocks , cutting out nearly 40% of the fund's exposure to the sector. 

That different weighting of the same companies makes this ETF a reasonable choice for investors who still want the benefits of indexing, without being over concentrated in tech. No, you won't completely be out of tech by choosing the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, but you'll be less directly tied to it.

No. 2: Consider a critical industry that is out of synch with current politics

Love it or hate it, the world runs on oil and natural gas, and even the US Energy Information Agency expects their usage to continue to grow for decades to come. In that world, the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX -1.54%) might be a tempting choice for those looking for income from that critical, though out-of-favor industry.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF typically invests the general partner securities of pipelines and other midstream energy businesses. Those types of companies tend to generate cash in almost any economy, as they're in the business of moving energy around from where it's produced to where it's processed and used.

Importantly, pipelines tend to be among the most cost-effective ways to move that type of energy around.  That helps in a recession if energy demand shrinks, as more expensive forms of energy transportation will likely be cut before pipeline-related transport will.

The political unpopularity of fossil fuels at the moment make it unlikely that the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF will see much in the way of growth in the near term future. Still, with a yield approaching 5% and an industry that will remain in demand for decades to come, there may very well be a place for pipelines in your portfolio.

No. 3: Look for sustainable, decently high yields

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM -2.60%) invests in U.S.-based companies that pay decent dividends and look like they're capable of continuing that trend.   Because technology stocks tend to not be among the highest yielders out there, they only make up around 8% of the fund's constituent holdings. 

Despite the fund's name, its current yield is only around 3% -- decent, but clearly not chasing the highest yields out there. That's important because when a company's yield is too high, it's often a sign that its dividend is at risk of getting cut. The index that the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF tracks specifically excludes companies that look like their dividends will be eliminated, which helps provide some protection against that risk.

The fund has held up remarkably well in 2022, losing far less than the broader S&P 500 index. That makes sense, given that investors are looking for income given the current economic situation. Of course, there are no guarantees that the future will wind up like the past, but as long as investors are prioritizing income over growth, this fund has a shot of holding up well.

There's a whole market out there beyond pure technology

The transformative power of technology is undeniable, and there's no question that tech will continue to play a huge role in our economy and everyday life. Still, if you've been burned in 2022 by a portfolio that was too tech heavy and would like to diversify, these three ETFs are reasonable candidates to consider. Make today the day you put your plan in place to better balance your portfolio, and should the rest of 2022 be as tough on tech as the start of it was, you'll be glad you did.

Chuck Saletta has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Quote
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
RSP
$144.13 (-3.22%) $-4.80
Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
VYM
$106.24 (-2.60%) $-2.83
Global X Funds - Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Quote
Global X Funds - Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
MLPX
$43.45 (-1.54%) $0.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Senior woman looking out over water -- GettyImages-1316488076
2 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement
 Young Woman holding Cash -- GettyImages-1142207897
Here's Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now
 ETFblocks
Three Must-Have ETFs to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio
 Early Retirement -- Man relaxing by a lake --GettyImages-94178894
Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
 401k-roth-ira-traditional-etf-stock-retirement-fund-investment-plan-mutual-fund
Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
382%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist and 1 They're Avoiding Like the Plague
retired woman shopping investing (1)
The Unintended Consequences of a Potentially Huge Social Security Increase
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unsurpassable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
22_06_14 A person in protective gear welding an energy pipeline _GettyImages-1130949180
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services