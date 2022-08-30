Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz - Aug 30, 2022 at 3:08PM

Key Points

  • The stock fell today after the shell company extended the deadline for shareholders to reverse their decision to redeem shares.
  • The company may need more outstanding Class A shares to meet the closing conditions of the deal.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company planning to merge with Tim Hortons China.

What happened

Shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (SLCR -13.89%) traded roughly 13% lower as of 2:42 p.m. ET today. The move appears to be driven by a regulatory filing by the company that extends a deadline for shareholders who might want to reverse their decision to redeem their shares.

So what

Silver Crest previously announced that it was planning to merge with and take public Tim Hortons China, the Chinese division of the famous Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons. Earlier this month, shareholders approved the deal.

But today, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Silver Crest said it would allow holders of Class A ordinary shares until Sept. 16 to reverse their decision to redeem their shares. 

After a deal is announced by a SPAC, shareholders can choose to redeem their shares if they don't like the acquisition target for the net asset value price that the SPAC was initially offered at, which is typically $10 per share. 

According to the Twitter profile The Spac Shack, the initial redemptions only left 3.5 million Class A shares. But according to closing conditions, Silver Crest must have at least $5 million of net tangible assets following the redemptions, so management could be concerned about the deal closing and hoping that some shareholders will reverse their decision to redeem shares.

Now what

The deal with Silver Crest valued Tim Hortons China at about $1.7 billion. With the company generating about $101 million of revenue in 2021 and a loss of $60.3 million, this looks like a pretty high valuation.

Still, with the stock falling today on the extension of the redemption-reversal deadline, there could be upside if the deal isn't terminated. But this seems like more of a short-term bet on the deal going through, and the stock could still fall post-merger considering the current valuation.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

