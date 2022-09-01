Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

By John Ballard - Sep 1, 2022 at 5:40AM

Key Points

  • Shares of PepsiCo and Visa have outperformed the broader market in 2022.
  • PepsiCo owns recognizable brands and pays out a generous dividend.
  • Visa has posted double-digit revenue growth over the last year, with more to come.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

No matter what happens with the economy in the near term, these companies can produce good returns over time.

Investors can't go wrong putting their money in strong consumer brands. Despite 40-year-high inflation, PepsiCo (PEP 0.25%) and Visa (V -1.33%) have reported solid growth, which is reflected in their stock performance. 

At the time of writing, PepsiCo shares are down less than 1% year-to-date, while Visa shares have fallen 7%. Both stocks have outperformed the 16% drop for the S&P 500 index over the same timeframe. It's a good reminder that you don't have to chase high-growth, risky stocks to beat the market.

While no business is completely recession-proof, PepsiCo and Visa are relatively safe investments with decent long-term growth prospects. Let's review the most important reasons to hold these stocks for the long haul.

1. PepsiCo

Investing in brand power is arguably the best way to protect and grow your money over the long term. Companies with brand strength can raise prices over time to keep up with rising inflation over many decades without losing sales volume.  

PepsiCo owns many of the top brands you'll find on the shelves at convenience and grocery stores. In addition to its namesake beverage, PepsiCo owns Mountain Dew, Quaker Oats, Gatorade, Cheetos, Lays, among other road trip delicacies.

Coming off a strong finish to 2021, PepsiCo has continued its momentum. Organic (adjusted) revenue grew 13% year over year in the first half of 2022, with adjusted earnings also up a solid 9%. Those are great numbers amid the challenges with inflation and supply chain issues over the last few years. PepsiCo certainly has a world-class operation built over decades, and management continues to squeeze more efficiency out of the business.

PepsiCo recently announced a long-term distribution agreement with leading energy drink maker Celsius, which gives the snack food giant an 8.5% stake in the business in exchange for a cash investment of $550 million. The transaction will firm up PepsiCo's competitive stance against its rival Coca-Cola, which has a partnership with Monster Beverage. 

You're not going to get rich overnight with this stock, but PepsiCo is a relatively safe way to grow your money for retirement. Shares trade at a premium valuation, so they're not cheap. But the company's brands have led to consistent profits and dividend payments. Indeed, PepsiCo is a true Dividend Aristocrat, currently paying out an above-average dividend yield of 2.52%.

2. Visa

There is a lot of action in the digital payments landscape these days. Cryptocurrency, mobile wallets, and peer-to-peer payments give consumers many new ways to make transactions, but the major card brands are still going strong with a long runway of growth.

Visa and Mastercard are the two largest payment networks. Both are great long-term investments to consider, but Visa offers similar growth prospects while trading at a lower valuation than its chief competitor. 

After a slowdown in payment volumes during the start of the pandemic, Visa has reported terrific growth over the last year, with revenue growing at double-digit rates for five consecutive quarters. Management credited a pick-up in travel spending for driving strong growth in the second quarter. As international travel and cross-border transactions continue to recover, Visa should maintain its momentum.

With only a few card brands controlling the market, Visa is able to earn an above-average profit margin of 52%. Visa cards are accepted at over 80 million merchants worldwide, which gives it a solid competitive advantage against alternative payment methods. Investors shouldn't expect consumers to ditch their credit cards for cryptocurrency anytime soon.

The stock is up over 500% over the last 10 years, and it could repeat that performance. The stock is priced at 27 times expected earnings, which is consistent with its history and certainly worth it, given Visa's record of growth and dominant position in the marketplace. 

Moreover, there were still $18 trillion in annual spending using cash and checks as of 2018. That represents an enormous opportunity for Visa to convert more of those expenditures to digital payments over time.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Pepsico, Inc. Stock Quote
Pepsico, Inc.
PEP
$172.27 (0.25%) $0.43
Visa Inc. Stock Quote
Visa Inc.
V
$198.71 (-1.33%) $-2.67

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person holding several bills of US currency in each hand
Want $7,800 in Passive Income? These 2 Monster Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends
 A group of people toast their glasses at a restaurant
Should Income Investors Buy This Unstoppable Dividend King?
 pandemic fast food
2 Dividend Stocks for Investors Seeking Passive Income
 drink soda
PepsiCo Earnings: The Takeaways
 pepsi_soda_chips
PepsiCo Just Beat the Street, but Does That Make It a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
356%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A picture of a dollar coin being split in half on top of a blue share certificate
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
AXP gold card
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A person sitting at a desk with multiple computer monitors writing code
A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Couple using a computer.
Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services