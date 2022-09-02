Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

1 Growth Stock That's Played Out and 1 That's Just Starting

By Taylor Carmichael - Sep 2, 2022 at 6:15AM

Key Points

  • Park Hotels stock was a steal during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.
  • DLocal promises to be an amazing stock over the next decade, as internet commerce dramatically increases in emerging markets.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Hotels were a great buy during COVID-19. Now that growth story is over, and I've bought shares of a fast-grower in South America.

In August my family sold our hotel stock, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -0.79%), and we bought more shares of a South American e-commerce play, DLocal (DLO -0.96%). This trade is likely unique to my family. Probably nobody else in the universe has sold shares of Park Hotels in order to buy DLocal stock -- certainly not on the day we did it. But I thought it might be of interest to discuss why we made this trade.

Why did we give up on Park Hotels? And why did we want to buy more stock in DLocal? Here's why.

In 2020, COVID-19 hit, and the stock market crashed

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, governments around the world shut down their economies and we all went into quarantine. Of course the stock market tanked on this bad news. I would have days where every stock in my portfolio was bleeding out, except for my COVID-fighting vaccine superstar, Novavax, which ran up 3,000% that year.

I had a few investing strategies in the middle of that pandemic. My No. 1 idea was to hold on to Novavax. My second idea was to buy more shares of internet winners like Shopify and Roku. And my third idea was to make investments in brick-and-mortar businesses that had been shut down in the quarantine. Those stocks had been truly killed, and I wanted to do some bottom-fishing.

So my family initiated positions in IMAX, Royal Caribbean, and Park Hotels & Resorts. My investment thesis was that our world's fears over COVID-19 would diminish, and ultimately we would see nice recoveries in movie theaters, cruise lines, and hotel stocks as our world reopened. 

My Park Hotels investment more than doubled in a year, which was great, running up from $10 a share to $25. Unfortunately we held for an additional year, and all that recovery exuberance dissipated as the stock dropped from $25 to about $15.

PK Chart

PK data by YCharts

In August I started asking myself, "Why am I still holding this hotel stock with this tiny, tiny dividend?" My investment thesis had largely played out. I was right that COVID-19 was not the end of the world, and the stock market did indeed correct (and shoot much higher). But once the world normalized, I didn't have a strong reason to own Park Hotels. In fact, I'm rather negative on the hotel industry as a whole, as I think Airbnb is going to seize a lot of market share from hotels over time.  

So my timing was bad (as usual), but our 50% profit on the Park Hotels sale was pretty good. And we had a much better place to park our money for the future.

DLocal is an exciting opportunity in internet commerce

Historically my biggest winners in the stock market have been internet commerce stocks. From Amazon to Carvana to Sea to Opendoor, there are huge opportunities to make money as the internet transforms the world economy.

DLocal specializes in opening up emerging online markets to American multinationals. In much of the world, people don't use dollars, they use the local currency. So when people shop online in South America, or Asia, or Africa, their credit cards or debit cards are usually backed by local forms of payment.

This creates difficulties for American companies that want to engage in internet commerce abroad. To reach those consumers, you need to convert the local currencies to dollars and back again. International credit cards like Visa and Mastercard only reach about 30% of the world's population. How do you market to all those billions of people around the world who do not have an international credit card?

That's where DLocal comes in. The company's app converts over 700 local payment methods in emerging markets around the world into dollars or euros. This is why companies from Amazon to Microsoft to Nike to Uber to Booking Holdings subscribe to its solution, and why Shopify is partnering with them. DLocal opens up internet commerce in 37 emerging markets. More and more U.S. multinationals are subscribing to DLocal's solution, which makes internet payments quick and easy in foreign lands, and prevents fraud.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2020, $2.1 billion in total payment volume (TPV) ran through DLocal's solutions. While that seems like a large number, it's actually just a drop in the bucket. Over $1.2 trillion in e-commerce transactions happened in DLocal's emerging markets in 2020. And these numbers are escalating dramatically. DLocal just reported $2.4 billion in TPV in Q2. That's a higher number in one quarter than the company did in all of 2020!

DLocal has 30% profit margins and 71% revenue growth. The multiple has been shellacked over the last year, making the stock a lot cheaper. The price-to-sales ratio has dropped from 121 to 23, and the P/E ratio has also been slashed (falling from 345 to 77). This is an amazing company, and its stock is a heck of a lot cheaper than it used to be. So that's why we took profits in Park Hotels, and doubled our position in this fintech superstar.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Taylor Carmichael has positions in Airbnb, Inc., Amazon, DLocal Limited, IMAX, Novavax, Opendoor Technologies Inc., Roku, Royal Caribbean, Sea Limited, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Inc., Amazon, Booking Holdings, Mastercard, Microsoft, Opendoor Technologies Inc., Roku, Sea Limited, Shopify, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

DLocal Limited Stock Quote
DLocal Limited
DLO
$24.63 (-0.96%) $0.24
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Stock Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
RCL
$40.92 (0.17%) $0.07
Microsoft Corporation Stock Quote
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT
$260.40 (-0.41%) $-1.07
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$127.82 (0.83%) $1.05
Visa Inc. Stock Quote
Visa Inc.
V
$200.13 (0.71%) $1.42
Mastercard Incorporated Stock Quote
Mastercard Incorporated
MA
$325.25 (0.27%) $0.88
Booking Holdings Stock Quote
Booking Holdings
BKNG
$1,852.51 (-1.24%) $-23.30
IMAX Corporation Stock Quote
IMAX Corporation
IMAX
$15.21 (-3.00%) $0.47
Novavax, Inc. Stock Quote
Novavax, Inc.
NVAX
$31.95 (-3.30%) $-1.09
Shopify Inc. Stock Quote
Shopify Inc.
SHOP
$31.27 (-1.20%) $0.38
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Stock Quote
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.
PK
$13.89 (-0.79%) $0.11
Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$68.30 (0.44%) $0.30
Sea Limited Stock Quote
Sea Limited
SE
$61.32 (-1.10%) $0.68
Airbnb, Inc. Stock Quote
Airbnb, Inc.
ABNB
$113.40 (0.25%) $0.28
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Stock Quote
Opendoor Technologies Inc.
OPEN
$4.28 (-1.16%) $0.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Generic Downward stock3
Why Shares of DLocal Are Falling Today
 GettyImages-1314049716
This Tiny Fintech Is Helping Amazon Win Around the World
 GettyImages-1227021821
This Global FinTech Is Down 45%. Does That Make It a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
354%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

people gathered around a white board with a chart
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
10-outro-couple-outside
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
5 growth stocks sept 2022
5 Best Stocks to Buy Now in September
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In September

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services