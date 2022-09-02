Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Should Income Investors Buy This Dividend Aristocrat?

By Kody Kester - Sep 2, 2022 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • The medical devices maker reported a rare quarter of revenue and earnings declines.
  • The company's dividend growth streak is coming up on half of a century.
  • Patient investors may find the stock attractively valued.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Medtronic's dividend yield tops 3%, approximately double the S&P 500 index's yield.

Investing for sustainable income is as simple as buying and holding businesses with track records of success and decades of dividend growth. This strategy filters out subpar companies because only the best are capable of delivering prolonged growth in dividend payouts.

A Dividend Aristocrat with 45 consecutive years of dividend hikes to its credit, Medtronic (MDT 0.69%) rises above most businesses when it comes to dividend stability and growth. But can this dividend growth streak continue? And is the stock a buy for income investors? Let's dig into Medtronic's fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions.

Long-term fundamentals intact despite a tough quarter

In late August, the medical devices juggernaut shared its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023. This was an especially challenging quarter: Revenue came in at $7.4 billion, down 7.7% year over year. While this appears to be quite bleak for such a well-established business, the headline revenue figure is deceiving. This is because unfavorable foreign currency translations stemming from a stronger U.S. dollar accounted for a $351 million decline in revenue. Adjusting for this factor, Medtronic's revenue decline was a more modest 3.3% year over year.

It's important to note that during the quarter, Medtronic faced several headwinds aside from foreign currency translations. First, supply chain shortages affected the company's surgical innovations business. Next, Medtronic's ventilator sales were skewed higher in the year-ago period. And finally, abnormally high procedure volumes following the third wave of COVID-19 a year ago lifted the company's revenue artificially, because many procedures were delayed and rescheduled to work around that wave to free up hospital capacity for treating COVID-19 patients.

Medtronic generated $1.13 in non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) in the first quarter, down from $1.36 in the year-ago period. What was behind this uncharacteristic dip, besides lower revenue?

Inflation in labor and materials and a strengthening dollar were the primary drivers of a 264-basis-point drop in Medtronic's non-GAAP net margin to 20.4% for the first quarter. This was only slightly offset by a 1.6% reduction in the company's share count to 1.3 billion, which was due to share repurchases. 

Yet despite the difficult quarter Medtronic just experienced, the stock's investment thesis remains intact. The company's culture of innovation is attested by the fact that its products received over 200 regulatory approvals throughout the world over the past 12 months. As supply chain issues dissipate and Medtronic continues to launch new products, the company should have no problems growing. This is why analysts anticipate that Medtronic's adjusted diluted EPS will grow at a compound annual rate of 12.7% over the next five years.

A surgical team performs surgery on a patient.

Image source: Getty Images.

A dividend that can run higher

Medtronic's 3.1% dividend yield crushes the S&P 500 index's 1.6% yield. And income investors don't just benefit from higher immediate income: Medtronic is poised to also deliver robust dividend growth. 

The company's dividend payout ratio is positioned to be about 49% for the current fiscal year. This is a balanced payout ratio that both rewards shareholders and allows the company to improve its business through debt reduction and bolt-on acquisitions. This is why I expect at least high-single-digit annual dividend growth from Medtronic for the foreseeable future. 

An appealing valuation

Medtronic's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.8 is well below the medical devices industry's average forward P/E ratio of 23. Medtronic's relatively low valuation is puzzling when considering that its 12.7% annual earnings growth forecast is essentially in line with the industry average of 12.9%.

Even the best businesses in the world fall on hard times every now and then. This seems to be what's happening with Medtronic. Fortunately, the market's impatience with the stock has arguably created a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Kody Kester has positions in Medtronic. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Medtronic plc Stock Quote
Medtronic plc
MDT
$88.53 (0.69%) $0.61

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 Surgeons perform robotic assisted surgery
How Medtronic Is Strengthening Its Robotics Portfolio
 Two people counting money on a table.
3 High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now
 GettyImages-1306095133
2 Safe Stocks That Can Survive Any Downturn
 Team of surgeons performing surgery in OR
Is This Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrat a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

10-outro-couple-outside
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
people gathered around a white board with a chart
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
An advanced robot arm holding a computer processing chip
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Stock Market Ticker Symbol Digital Quote Board NYSE SP 500 Nasdaq Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services