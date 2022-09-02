Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Agtech Disruptor Just Saw a Nearly 40% Jump in Sales

By Micah Angel - Sep 2, 2022 at 6:06AM

Key Points

  • AppHarvest reported a sales increase of 39% in the second quarter.
  • The company recently secured a $50 million USDA-backed loan to help with expansion efforts.
  • Current headwinds include the cost of building new facilities and high inflation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Optimizing existing operations, high-tech grower AppHarvest looks to quadruple its facilities this year.

Combining modern agriculture with bleeding-edge technology, AppHarvest (APPH -2.78%) grows produce indoors with the help of AI and robotics. The company saw an upsurge in sales in Q2 and has ambitious plans to rapidly expand operations.

In order to reach its growth objectives, AppHarvest must first contend with supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures, all while managing its mounting debt.

Ambitious growth objectives

AppHarvest differentiates itself from traditional agribusinesses with its technology. The company's state-of-the-art facilities embody the latest in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and can harvest crops nearly year-round, minimally impacted by weather events or seasonal changes.

Fine-tuning carbon dioxide levels, temperature, humidity, and lighting, these technologies optimize both crop yields and produce quality. AppHarvest's customers, including grocery chains and restaurants, appreciate the consistent volume and quality of produce that indoor agriculture provides.

Indoor-grown greenhouse tomatoes CEA.

Image source: AppHarvest.

With its technology in place, AppHarvest has now focused on expansion, aiming to quadruple its number of farms by the end of 2022. Currently growing a selection of tomatoes from its flagship facility, AppHarvest will utilize these three new farms to diversify its offerings with salad greens and berries.

In the company's Q2 earnings release last month, it cited "strong progress" on growth initiatives, with each of the three new facilities more than 84% complete. The company anticipates all three farms to begin operations by year-end, barring any major supply chain interruptions.

Growth is expensive

Funding construction of massive high-tech indoor farms is, as you might expect, extremely costly. This year alone, AppHarvest expects to spend somewhere between $140 million and $150 million on its new facilities.

With expansion-related debt mounting, the company will have to streamline operations, improving efficiency and yields however possible. While AppHarvest's ratio of premium-grade tomatoes increased in the second quarter, thanks to productivity improvements and enhanced training protocols, the company reported a quarterly net loss of $28.7 million.

But this is actually an improvement over Q2 of last year, when the company reported a $32 million net loss. Aside from optimizing day-to-day operations, AppHarvest increased its number of direct shipments by more than 5%, saving a significant amount on transportation costs. Besides growth-related expenses, industry-wide concerns, including potential supply chain disruptions and high inflation, still loom for U.S. produce growers.

Signs of progress

With its improved labor and quality control, AppHarvest had a solid second quarter. The company reported net sales of $4.4 million, compared with $3.1 million in Q2 of last year. Adjusted for price per pound of tomatoes, this marked a 39% increase in sales year over year. Aside from internal improvements, higher-priced tomato varieties and the overall market for tomato pricing also contributed to the sales jump.

In July, the company secured a $50 million USDA-backed loan to support completion of its berry farm in Somerset, Kentucky. Providing some breathing room, this funding frees up additional cash for the company while helping to pay down a prior loan with JPMorgan to fund the initial construction phase.

Once running, CEO Jonathan Webb expects AppHarvest's new farms to rapidly expedite revenue growth. Webb sees the new facilities helping the company become financially self sufficient and also attracting new investments.

The company expects to more than double its net sales this year, anticipating at least $24 million versus last year's $9.1 million. If AppHarvest can complete its new facilities on time while continuing to improve productivity in existing operations, an investment in this agricultural tech stock could continue to mature and ripen for many years to come.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Micah Angel has positions in AppHarvest, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends AppHarvest, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

AppHarvest, Inc. Stock Quote
AppHarvest, Inc.
APPH
$2.80 (-2.78%) $0.08

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

3_Recent_IPO_Stocks_to_Watch_Right_Now
3 Recent IPO Stocks to Watch Right Now
 APPH
Is AppHarvest Stock a Smart Buy?
 Customer Orders a Hamburger on Their Phone
These 3 Recent Market Debuts Are Down Big: Why I'm Ready to Buy
 cover_IF
Investors Dig Into AppHarvest

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
354%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

people gathered around a white board with a chart
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
10-outro-couple-outside
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
5 growth stocks sept 2022
5 Best Stocks to Buy Now in September
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In September

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services