Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

By Mark Blank - Sep 3, 2022 at 5:15AM

Key Points

  • In order to maximize your monthly benefits, you'll need to earn the contribution and benefits base for at least 35 years.
  • The contribution and benefits base is adjusted each year for inflation, and in 2022 it's $147,000.
  • The maximum is an unrealistic goal, but understanding how benefits are calculated can guide you toward a comfortable retirement.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here's how to find out if you're among the minority of retirees that will receive $4,194 in benefits each month.

Did you know the average Social Security check in 2022 is just $1,657? That's less than half the absolute maximum benefit of $4,194 and just a fraction of the average American household expenses of $5,111.

While the average benefit is shockingly low, the maximum should not be the goal because the harsh reality is the vast majority of Americans entering retirement will not receive that amount.

Here's a look at why that is, as well as why understanding how your monthly benefit is calculated is so important for your retirement planning.

Three people having a discussion while looking at a tablet computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's how much you need to make

If you aspire to one day receive the maximum Social Security benefit, you'll need to earn at least the Social Security Administration's contribution and benefit base, which is $147,000 in 2022.

The contribution and benefit base is the annual earnings an individual needs to make in order to qualify for the maximum benefit upon retirement.

On the surface, while $147,000 is a significant salary, it doesn't sound wildly unrealistic -- that is, until you learn you'll need to earn the contribution and benefit base for a minimum of 35 years in order to max out your monthly checks.

And the current base is likely to increase next year because the Social Security Administration adjusts the figure on an annual basis to account for inflation.

For context, here's how it's changed over the last decade.

Year

Amount

2012

$110,100

2013

$113,700

2014

$117,000

2015

$118,500

2016

$118,500

2017

$127,200

2018

$128,400

2019

$132,900

2020

$137,700

2021

$142,800

2022

$147,000

Data source: The Social Security Administration.

For those nearing retirement, here's a handy chart detailing the contribution and benefit base going all the way back to 1937.

Being a high earner alone isn't enough

Even if you manage to earn a high salary for 35 years, you'll also need to wait until age 70 in order to qualify for the maximum benefit of $4,194.

For most of us, the hoops to jump through are simply not realistic. And that's OK.

While the maximum benefit sounds enticing, it's much more prudent to focus on how you can boost your future benefits rather than aiming for a nearly unachievable goal.

Delaying claiming your benefits by a few years, especially if you're in your highest-earning years, can have huge implications on your monthly Social Security income.

If you're a long way from retirement, consider taking some courses to learn new skills in order to boost your earning potential. Not only will this allow you to save and invest more, but it will also increase your future Social Security benefits since your payments are calculated from your 35 highest-earning years.

Keep your eye on the ball

Learning what's needed to achieve the maximum Social Security benefit can be disheartening, but remember that very few Americans will receive that amount.

Your focus should be on what you can do to boost your benefits as much as possible.

Once you understand your future retirement income is tied to how much you earn, how long you work, and when you claim your Social Security benefits, you'll find clarity in your career decisions over the course of your working life.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Elderly Man Pondering His Future Getty
Who's Ready for a $5,814 Social Security Benefit Cut?
 Social Security 2022
Can You Work While You Collect Social Security in 2022?
 MotleyFoolRealEstateDeal
Why a Bear Market Shouldn't Scare Real Estate Investors in the Slightest
 GettyImages-845922346
Not a Fan of the Stock Market Right Now? Try These 4 Strategies
 Stressed person with hand on forehead
3 Tips for Bouncing Back After an Investing Loss

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

An advanced robot arm holding a computer processing chip
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Oil rig, men talking
3 High-Flying Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Love
A digital face appearing amongst computer code and a digital background
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This AI Stock. Is It a Buy?
affluent young person smiles reads computer
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services