3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

By Cory Renauer - Sep 4, 2022 at 4:31AM

Key Points

  • The Trade Desk is a demand-side facilitator of digital ad purchases that many advertisers can't live without.
  • Global-e Online is an international e-commerce company with a service in demand by merchants large and small.
  • SoFi Technologies is an all-digital bank with a stock price that has been beaten down despite a strong performance in the year's first half.

These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.

Sometimes you just can't get a break. At least, that seems to be the case for these three innovative growth stocks. A solid performance in the first half of 2022 drove these stocks sharply higher for good reasons.

The businesses aren't faring any worse, but their stock prices have been pummeled. Here's why they look like smart stocks to buy at their currently discounted prices.

Investment advisor pointing out good stocks to buy.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk (TTD -1.00%) operates a digital advertising platform that helps ad buyers manage their ad campaigns. The company's demand-side platform delivered earnings results that drove the stock sharply higher.

People are generally spending less time in front of their screens than in 2021. The industry is also suffering from the demise of cookies and other methods of tracking the behaviors of people viewing digital ads. Despite all its challenges, The Trade Desk reported second-quarter revenue that jumped 35% year over year.

A bear market that's been tough on growth stocks, in general, has pushed shares of The Trade Desk 29% lower since the company reported third-quarter results. The stock looked like a buy then, and it looks even better at its reduced price because its future still looks bright. For example, the company thinks there's a good chance Microsoft and Netflix will come calling with an offer to help facilitate Netflix's upcoming ad-supported subscription tier.

Looking further ahead, The Trade Desk will most likely benefit from ongoing consolidation in the digital advertising industry. The company's identity-protecting solution already integrates with Disney properties to facilitate ad buys. Ad buyers hungry for premium connected TV inventory will most likely continue beating a path to The Trade Desk's door for the foreseeable future.

2. Global-e Online

Global-e Online (GLBE -1.54%) helps merchants in Asia, Europe, and North America sell goods across multiple borders. Understanding every country's unique cross-border e-commerce challenges is more than most small- to medium-sized businesses can handle on their own. In the second quarter, Global-e also saw new or increased interest from Adidas, Disney, and other brands that already have an international presence.

With fewer COVID-related restrictions keeping us at home, e-commerce sales in 2022 have been relatively lousy. This challenge couldn't stop Global-e's momentum. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) sold on the platform soared 64% year over year to $534 million in the second quarter.

Even though the company is clearly gaining a significant share of the international e-commerce market, the stock has fallen around 18% since delivering an encouraging outlook. This is hard to swallow because the company didn't just meet expectations -- it significantly raised its forward outlook for 2022.

Global-e expects GMV to reach between $2.445 billion and $2.495 billion this year. That's a year-over-year gain of more than 70% at the midpoint. With heaps more international merchants eager to expand, this business and its stock price could increase by leaps and bounds in the years ahead.

3. SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies (SOFI -1.88%) is an all-digital consumer bank that cut its teeth refinancing student loans about a decade ago. Now it operates a one-stop shop for consumers seeking loans, mortgages, checking accounts, retirement accounts, or credit cards.

Shares of SoFi shot up in August after the company exceeded its own second-quarter revenue expectations and raised its outlook for the year. Adjusted net revenue is expected to reach between $1.508 billion and $1.513 billion this year, or around 53% more than the company reported in 2021. Despite the rapid growth projection, shares of SoFi have tumbled around 30% since releasing its second-quarter report.

Investors worried SoFi's rapid rise can't last haven't been paying attention to the smart moves the company has been making. For example, instead of relying on anyone else's technology platform, SoFi acquired Galileo in 2020 and, more recently, Technysis. Now, financial institutions and other businesses wanting to streamline their account maintenance and payment acceptance processes hire SoFi to make it happen. With a diversified revenue stream, this is one of the more reliable growth stocks you can buy right now.

Cory Renauer has positions in Global-e Online Ltd., SoFi Technologies, Inc., and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Global-e Online Ltd., Microsoft, Netflix, The Trade Desk, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

