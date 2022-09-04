Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Europe Has Grand Ambitions In Space

By Rich Smith - Sep 4, 2022 at 6:07AM

Key Points

  • Europe is seeking to build a new reusable rocket with massive payload capacity -- 10,000 tons per year.
  • The goal: To build a network of orbiting solar power stations to beam energy down to Earth.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Is this the idea that will finally convince Europe to build a reusable rocket?

On Saturday, Aug. 27, SpaceX set a new record. Bundling aboard a batch of 54 Starlink satellites to loft into space, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with a record 16.7 metric tons of payload -- its most ever. According to data from SpaceXStats.xyz, it appears this launch also set a new record for most mass launched by a single company in a single year: 300 tons so far in 2022.    

As impressive as that number sounds, though, Europe wants to absolutely bury it -- and build a rocket that can launch 10,000 tons per year.

Satellite with large solar panels beaming transmissions to Earth.

Image source: Getty Images.

10,000 tons of what?

Europe outlined its idea in a "Preliminary Elements on European Reusable and Cost-Effective Heavy Lift Transportation" (code name: PROTEIN) proposal from the European Space Agency (the "ESA" -- Europe's version of NASA) in June. According to this document, PROTEIN will be a new "European Heavy Lift Launcher" that's much larger and more powerful than SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 -- and reusable.

Europe sees a need for this rocket because, as the ESA explains, by 2035 there will be a need for large rockets that can fulfill both "deep space missions" away from Earth, and "accommodate large space infrastructures" such as "space-based solar power" in Earth orbit. Many investors worry today that space is a place with too many rocket companies chasing too few payloads -- resulting in an oversupply of rockets, and an increasing number of bankrupt space companies -- if you look way down the road, this situation could reverse itself.

Referring to the proposal, Ars Technica notes that Europe is in the early stages of exploring a project -- dubbed "Solaris" -- to transmit space-based solar power down to Earth. As Ars Technica describes it, the plan is to use robots to assemble solar panels in orbit, there to collect as much as 1,000 terawatts of solar energy annually -- and then wirelessly beam that energy down to collection stations on Earth in the form of microwave radiation.    

It is estimated that the cost of this project would run to the "hundreds of billions of euros," and require the construction of "massive facilities in geostationary orbit," each as much as 4,500 tons, to collect the solar power. Hence the need for rockets to put them in orbit -- 10,000 tons worth of them per year.

Competing with SpaceX

There's an obvious solution to this problem Europe has of how to put 10,000 tons of payload in orbit annually. SpaceX's own Starship heavy lift rocket is expected to be able to carry at least 100 tons per launch, once it's operational. And 100 Starship launches times 100 tons equals 10,000 tons -- problem solved.

Granted, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk isn't personally a fan of space-based solar power. He's called it "the stupidest thing ever" because of the inherent inefficiency of capturing photons from the sun, converting them to electrons, reconverting them to photons for transmission to Earth, and reconverting them again to electrons for use as power. In Musk's view, setting up solar panels on Earth is probably both more efficient and cheaper than solar power in space -- and nuclear power on Earth may be even more efficient:  

In any case, Europe doesn't want to depend on Elon Musk to support this project. To the contrary, for years Europe has complained about SpaceX and the threat it poses to Europe's own space program. According to Airbus (EADSY 0.04%) subsidiary Arianespace, for example, between the low prices it charges for space launch, and its low cost of operations enabled by flying reusable rockets, SpaceX has the potential to drive it and other European space firms completely out of business.

To forestall that disaster scenario, in 2019 the European Commission authorized funding a project to develop a new reusable rocket of its own, to compete with SpaceX's Falcon 9. So far, that project hasn't made a whole lot of progress. But the prospect of a payday measured in the "hundreds of billions of euros" -- Solaris -- just might be big enough to convince Europe's space companies to finally get the job done.

Even if Solaris turns out to be the boondoggle Musk says it is, if it can give Europe the impetus it needs to build its own reusable rockets, that might finally permit Arianespace to be able to compete with SpaceX on price.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Airbus Stock Quote
Airbus
EADSY
$23.91 (0.04%) $0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

boeing-plane
Here's What Boeing and Airbus Think About Electric Planes
 Astronaut in a space suit in space over Earth.
Russia Just Made Elon Musk the Luckiest Man in Space
 Aerospace-Airbus-Airplanes at Gates Overhead View-EADSY
Airbus Keeps Rolling With Strong Earnings
 Aerospace-Airbus-Airplanes at Gates-EADSY
Airbus Ended 2021 on a High Note
 Aerospace-Airbus A320neo-EADSY
Airbus Flies While Boeing Flails

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Elderly Man Pondering His Future Getty
Who's Ready for a $5,814 Social Security Benefit Cut?
active retirement ride bike happy couple
Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need
Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue
stock-to-buy-now
1 Top Growth Stock to Buy for the Inevitable Bull Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services