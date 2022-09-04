Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Medical Properties Trust a Buy?

By Alex Carchidi - Sep 4, 2022 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • Medical Properties Trust leases out hospital and clinical spaces, which will always be in demand.
  • Rising interest rates are hurting its ability to take out cheap debt to finance new purchases.
  • This isn't a high-flying growth stock, but it could still be a good pick for conservative investors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Its dividend isn't immune to getting cut, but its payout over time could be attractive anyway.

When it comes to investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs), it pays to have a long-term mindset. Getting a trickle of passive income from dividends is sweet, and even if you invest in a high-yielding stock like Medical Properties Trust (MPW -1.45%), you'll need to wait a while for your investment to pay itself off. And in the meantime, a lot can go wrong -- or right -- to change that payoff calculation significantly. 

So is it worth locking up your cash in Medical Properties Trust or will it be better to look elsewhere for passive returns? Let's examine the case for both.

It could be right for the right kind of investor

In case the name didn't tip you off, Medical Properties Trust invests in hospital and clinical spaces, which it then rents out to healthcare companies. It also makes joint venture investments in some of its tenants, which often positions it to make profitable property sales in hot real estate markets for healthcare spaces, such as Massachusetts. As of the second quarter, 75.5% of its revenue was sourced from its leases to general hospitals.

Over the last 10 years, its trailing 12-month cash from operations rose by 810%, trouncing the growth of other popular healthcare REITs like Omega Healthcare Investors, which only increased by 228%. It's strongly profitable, and so it generates plenty of cash to return to shareholders. In fact, the main appeal of investing in the stock is that it'll be a relatively safe source of dividend income as there's little indication that society will ever need fewer of the medical facilities that it leases. 

At the moment, Medical Properties Trust's forward dividend yield is above 7.7%, which is quite high. Plus, with 447 properties spread across 10 countries, it'll take quite a bit of economic disruption to impact a significant proportion of its business. So if you're looking for a company that'll cut you a beefy quarterly check that increases over time, it might be a good pick.

Don't buy this stock and expect rapid growth 

Despite the numerous factors in its favor, Medical Properties Trust isn't a stock that you should expect to consistently beat the market, even in the long run. Its performance over the last three years has badly lagged the market, and shareholders lost more than 8.3% of their money. Of course, for those holding it for the sake of the dividend, that isn't so frightening, but it does point to other issues, like a generally slow pace of growth as a result of its debt-intensive business model. 

In short, much like all REITs, without borrowing money, it's extremely hard for a company like Medical Properties Trust to gather enough capital to buy up new facilities and rent them out. At the moment, its total debt load is over $10.1 billion, 25% of which matures and will require repayment starting in 2026. With such a significant interest expense on the horizon, the company's slow growth rate can't be expected to make up for the anticipated costs.

So management needs to be conservative when it chooses to hike the dividend. Therefore, over the last five years, its dividend payment has only grown by 20.8% -- hardly enough of an increase to add up to significant gains without a (very) long-term hold.

Still, if the idea of slow growth or underperforming the market doesn't bother you, locking in some shares at the presently high dividend yield could be a smart move. Just be aware that the dividend isn't exactly rock solid; in August 2008, the company slashed its payout as a result of the financial crisis, so it might not be the ideal stock to buy in turbulent times, regardless of its resilient business.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Stock Quote
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
MPW
$14.32 (-1.45%) $0.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A person delivering a presentation.
Is This 7.7% Yield Too Good to Be True?
 investment-advisor-getty
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Generating Heaps of Passive Income
 Oil rig workers talking
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income
 doctor scientist microscope gloves mask
3 Dependable Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 5%
 a-couple-investing-getty
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

active retirement ride bike happy couple
Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need
Two people giving high five
6 Weeks Until Your Social Security Increase Is Announced: Here's What to Expect
older person sitting at a table looking out a window
Retirees Will Get a Huge Social Security Raise In 2023. Why It Still May Not Be Enough
Retiree 2
Big Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2023. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services