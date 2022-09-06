Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 More Reasons to Be Bullish on Solana

By Dominic Basulto - Sep 6, 2022 at 6:50AM

Key Points

  • Due to its high speeds and great scalability, the Solana blockchain continues to attract new developers and new use cases.
  • The crypto-powered wireless network Helium has just announced plans to migrate its entire blockchain over to Solana.
  • Helium's migration appears to be an especially good fit, considering Solana's own push into mobile.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Don't sleep on the digital currency. It continues to add developers, users, and projects during the crypto market downturn.

Popular blockchain Solana (SOL 5.77%) is really starting to separate itself from the pack. Even amid a challenging time for the overall crypto industry, Solana shows no signs of slowing down. It continues to add developers, projects, and innovative new products at an impressive rate. While Solana is currently trading nearly 90% below its all-time high from last year, it is clearly building for the future and establishing itself as a top blockchain innovator.

And other crypto developers are taking notice. On Aug. 30, the crypto-powered wireless network Helium (HNT -3.36%) announced plans to migrate its entire blockchain over to Solana. It specifically cited the fast speeds, scalability, and development potential of Solana. Helium could have easily chosen Ethereum (ETH 6.28%) or any other Layer 1 blockchain, but it picked Solana instead.

Why Helium matters for Solana

To understand why Helium could be so important for Solana, consider that Helium landed a monster $200 million venture capital (VC) financing round in February from some of the highest-profile investors in the tech world. The financing round purportedly valued Helium at $1.2 billion. Its VC backers now include Tiger Global Management, Andreessen Horowitz, and Khosla Ventures. These funds have backed some of the most famous tech start-ups in the world.

Excited young person responds to good news on mobile phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

So even though Helium only ranks as the No. 76 crypto in the world right now, with a market capitalization of $482 million, it is well known in Silicon Valley.

Helium's roots go back to 2013, when it first started conceptualizing the idea of a true peer-to-peer, decentralized wireless network. Since then, Helium has been building wireless networks, including an Internet of Things (IoT) network for sensors and trackers and a 5G network for tablets, all powered by its native HNT crypto token.

In August, it concluded that its existing blockchain infrastructure was insufficient for what it planned to do next, and that's why it chose Solana. It wants to hitch itself to a winner. 

All the details are still being finalized, but the plan appears to be to migrate the old blockchain over to the super-fast, super-scalable Solana blockchain as soon as possible. This is sure to be incredibly difficult, which is why many people are skeptical. The price of Helium has been in free fall recently, and the crypto will have to do a lot to reassure investors. But what if it can pull this off, thanks to the $200 million in VC financing it has in the bank? 

Solana's synergies with mobile

Here's where things get interesting, because Solana has been pushing aggressively into the mobile space. It has announced a new crypto phone, it has created a mobile software development kit, and it is working hard on innovations to extend crypto into mobile-first gaming and metaverse experiences. Yet much of this mobile activity appears to be happening under the radar of most investors.

And that's why I'm excited about Helium migrating to Solana. Tech investors like to talk in terms of "synergies," and there appears to be quite a bit of potential here. You have a crypto-powered wireless network migrating to a super-scalable, super-fast blockchain that has embraced the future of mobile crypto. Right now, Helium claims to have deployed more than 1 million hot spots worldwide. All of that activity will now be headed to Solana. Imagine if the IoT starts to run on top of Solana.

Always sunny for Solana?

There are several reasons to be bullish on Solana, and here are two of them. First (and most important), high-profile crypto projects are choosing it as the blockchain to build on. I like to refer to this as "voting with your feet" -- Helium presumably had plenty of options, and it chose Solana.

The same goes for all the new games, metaverse experiences, and non-fungible token projects choosing to build on Solana. Ethereum might still have more developers, but the pace of growth at Solana appears to be higher.

The second reason has to do with all the synergies we are starting to see with Solana. I don't think it has even scratched the surface of what's possible with mobile. We're supposed to get an update on the Saga phone in early 2023, and I'm super-excited already. The more people who build mobile experiences on top of Solana, the more we will start to see new synergies emerge.

Yes, Solana's price is in the dumps right now, but every time I think of what the cryptocurrency is building, it makes me very bullish on the future. Maybe a $1,000 price target for Solana is not so outlandish after all.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
$33.07 (5.77%) $1.80
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,663.44 (6.28%) $98.29
Helium Stock Quote
Helium
HNT
$3.74 (-3.36%) $0.13

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

person sitting at a desk looking at a laptop
Solana Is Down 85%. Is Now the Time to Buy the Dip?
 desk looking at computer and tablet
Solana vs Cardano: Which Could Overtake Ethereum First?
 Crypto and NFTs
Why Solana, Polkadot, and Apecoin All Dropped on Friday
 Pig Taking of Like a Rocket
Will Bitcoin Ever Hit $50,000 Again?
 woman jumping in confetti
Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A black Tesla car driving on an open road in the snow
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
President Joe Biden Speaking to Reporters White House
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
Laptop Internet Search Smartphone Work From Home Getty
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
Person looking at phone with laptops open in front of them on desk.
3 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services