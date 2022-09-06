Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Lost Nearly 12% in August

By Jennifer Saibil - Sep 6, 2022 at 7:20AM

Key Points

  • The company gave a weak earnings report.
  • The new CEO is making a lot of changes.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The new company is making changes for improved performance.

What happened

Media company Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD -0.99%) stock dropped 11.7% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The newly formed company gave a tepid earnings report, and investors aren't sure what to make of the company yet.

So what

Warner Bros. was created in April when AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery in April. The idea was to create a more competitive media company in the wake of the burgeoning streaming industry. The company has a lot going for it, but before it can emerge as a strong player, it needs to smooth out the wrinkles of its formation. 

If it operated in the form in which it was created, most of those wrinkles would amount to absorbing restructuring charges. But CEO David Zaslav is making many changes, such as his initial slashing of the brand new CNN streaming service right after it launched. Warner Bros. Discovery is also balancing its licensing agreements, revamping its distribution strategy, and refocusing on business efficiency. So there's plenty of uncertainty while the company figures itself out, even though its media assets already make it a formidable contender in streaming and other networks.

In the meantime, second-quarter revenue of $9.8 billion was a 1% year-over-year decline, and net loss came in at $3.4 billion, down from earnings of $672 million last year. Much of that was due to restructuring charges.

Now what

The new company merges streaming companies HBO Max and Discovery+, providing viewers with a vast array of streaming options in addition to content on its TV and cable networks. That's also on top of film releases, putting Warner Bros. Discovery in an excellent position from which to compete with Netflix and Walt Disney.

Investors shouldn't expect it to be an overnight sensation, though. It's still launching in many major markets and won't reach capacity for several years.

It's guiding for peak loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization this year and to break even in 2024, and it anticipates reaching 130 million subscribers by 2025, up from 92.1 million at the end of the second quarter.

This might end up being a competitive company, and it certainly has the assets and management to beef up its business. However, considering where it is right now, investors can probably find better investments out there. It's a stock to keep on your watch list.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Stock Quote
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
WBD
$13.06 (-0.99%) $0.13

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

video game family parent fun child play
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is a Buy, but Not for the Reason You Think
 watching tv streaming relaxing entertainment
Warner Bros. Discovery Is in Hot Water Now, but This Stock Could Be a Real Winner
 GettyImages-streaming on a tablet
Disney Investors Should Watch Warner Bros. Discovery Closely
 streaming video movies getty
Here's Why Warner Bros. Discovery Is a Stock to Buy
 teacher student class computer tech learn teach
Down 46%, Should You Really Buy Warner Bros. Discovery Stock?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A black Tesla car driving on an open road in the snow
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
President Joe Biden Speaking to Reporters White House
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
Social Security cards 5_GettyImages-641228186
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know
Laptop Internet Search Smartphone Work From Home Getty
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services