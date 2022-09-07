Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

By Brett Schafer - Sep 7, 2022 at 8:01AM

Key Points

  • The two most important things are to start early and to stay safe when investing your money.
  • Reinvesting dividends can be an easy way to juice returns.
  • Investing through a Roth IRA can help you achieve long-term gains tax free.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Compounding your money by 10x is easy if you have the right principles in place.

Investing for retirement can seem like a daunting task. Many of us want to see our investment portfolios eventually cross that $1 million mark. While it's truly just an arbitrary marker ($999,999 is only $1 less than $1 million), it can be fulfilling to see two commas next to an account with your name on it. But how does one get over the $1 million hurdle? It is actually much easier than it sounds. 

Here are four easy ways to help grow your nest egg from $100,000 to $1 million. 

1. Start early

The first and most important thing when trying to build your investment portfolio is to start early. Ideally, this means you start saving and investing immediately when you start earning a steady income, which for most people is sometime in their early 20s. Let's go through some examples to illustrate this importance.

If you have $100,000 saved up by the time you are 30, and expect an 8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for your portfolio (which is close to the long-term total return of the U.S. stock market), it will take around 30 years until you hit that $1 million mark. This puts you at the age of 60, which is generally when people think about retiring. But if you wait until you are 40 or even 50 to start investing your savings, you might not hit that $1 million goal until you are much older, causing you to miss some of those key retirement years.

2. Stay safe and don't day trade

Okay, so we know that starting early is important. But what should you invest in? With so many options out there, it can seem like a daunting task to decide what goes into your portfolio.

I think it is easiest to invert the situation and lay out what investors should not do. First, you should stop day trading or having an extremely active portfolio. It is estimated that the vast majority of day traders lose money, no matter what the advertisements say, so you are trying to surmount terrible odds. Second, a good retirement portfolio is not irrationally concentrated and should have enough diversification through either index funds or 20+ stocks. Third, you should avoid unprofitable businesses that haven't proven they have a sustainable business model.

To sum it up, to build a successful portfolio for the long term, you should:

  1. Avoid day trading
  2. Diversify through index funds or 20+ individual stocks
  3. Avoid unprofitable companies

Do these three things and you'll likely see your portfolio grow at a solid compound annual growth rate over the next few decades. 

3. Reinvest dividends

While the two most important things are to start early and stay safe, there are also some small things you can do to optimize your returns without adding any extra money to your portfolio. One thing all young investors should do is reinvest dividends. This is an automated task that almost all brokerages will offer that takes your dividend payouts and buys even more shares of the stock you own.

By helping you own even more shares each and every year, reinvesting dividends can help improve your shareholder returns over the long haul. 

4. Invest tax-free

Lastly, investors -- at least in the United States -- should use tax-advantaged accounts when investing for retirement. Most people pay 15% on long-term capital gains, meaning that if you have $1 million in gains, $150,000 of it will go to Uncle Sam.

However, if you use a Roth IRA, all these capital gains come tax-free. Most people can add $6,000 a year to a Roth IRA, which is plenty for trying to build up retirement savings over many decades. Use this account type, which is offered at many brokerages for free, to invest your savings instead of a standard investing account. It will save you a ton in taxes when you are older.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

MFM_2022902
"Motley Fool Money" Fall Preview for Investors
 family child parents gender non binary same-sex couple
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
 Getty - listening laptop podcast smiling happy
Why I'm Saving for Retirement in More Than 1 Account
 Social Security 1
October Is the Most Critical Month for Seniors on Social Security
 woman-investor-trading-laptop
Warren Buffett Has 74% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 5 Stocks. Should You?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
345%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hacker Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Money Finances Laptop Illegal Getty
This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify
Investor 66
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Business Meeting Tablets Laptops Graphs Charts Advertising Getty
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
engineering robotics microchip design
Semiconductor Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services