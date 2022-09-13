Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Block, Nu Holdings, and Lemonade Shares Plunged Today

By Billy Duberstein - Sep 13, 2022 at 5:24PM

Key Points

  • Inflation rose in the August CPI report.
  • It's a bad sign for fintech stocks, which get harmed in two different ways by higher inflation and interest rates.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The worse-than-expected inflation report is a killer for fintech and crypto-related stocks.

What happened

Shares of fintech companies Block (SQ -7.54%), Nu Holdings (NU -3.63%), and Lemonade (LMND -7.33%) plunged today, down 7.5%, 3.6%, and 7.3%, respectively.

It was a terrible day for the markets, after this morning's inflation report came in hotter than expected. High inflation, as well as the likely aggressive Federal Reserve response, have been poison for the fintech sector this year, which has seen some of the worst sell-offs of any sector in the market. Today saw an unfortunate continuation of those trends.

So what

Fintech stocks have been some of the hardest-hit in this environment, in which high inflation has been coupled with fears over a recession.

Since these upstart fintech names are high-growth stocks that are plowing everything they earn (and more) back into their businesses, each of these companies is registering a loss right now on a GAAP basis. So higher interest rates will tend to affect the stocks heavily, as the further out future earnings are, the more they are discounted to a lower present value.

All growth stocks suffer that fate, but the problem with fintech stocks is two-sided; the other side is that higher inflation gives rise to the fear that the Federal Reserve will have to spark a recession through higher interest rates, and a recession would also be bad for all financial stocks that lend money.

While Block and Nu Holdings do make a fair amount of their revenue from fee-based streams like payment processing, they both also have a loan book. When rates rise, the value of current fixed-rate loans goes down, and the potential for higher delinquencies and defaults goes up.

For Block specifically, its focus on Bitcoin (BTC -8.99%) might also be biting today, as the price of the cryptocurrency is down 9.6% in the past 24 hours as well. Block has made a big play on crypto trading, and even holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Some investors had thought Bitcoin might act as a hedge against inflation, but so far, it seems to be trading in line with technology stocks and other speculative assets, which are declining as inflation rises.

Lemonade's disruptive insurance products could also see pressure, because the company has been dogged by a rising gross-loss ratio. With inflation remaining high, the costs for claims could continue to go up. Though management has made adjustments to pricing in response to higher costs, that could also be a detriment to customer acquisition, which isn't great for a high-growth stock.

Now what

New-age digital banks as well as other finance-related stocks like Lemonade are likely to be viewed with more skepticism by dyed-in-the-wool financial investors, who are more likely to favor old-school, highly regulated large-cap banks.

Unfortunately, companies that have been untested by an inflationary crisis thus far -- and are experimenting with new assets such as Bitcoin, as Block is doing, or trying out a brand-new business model, as Lemonade is doing -- are likely to be shunned in a risk-off environment until they prove themselves. In this environment, that means showing that their underwriting can correctly price the risks on their balance sheets, and making it through a recession without a disaster. Unfortunately, that might have to play out before these stocks get more credit. 

Fintech stocks were some of the darlings of the low-rate pandemic environment, as customers gravitated toward digital solutions, contact-less payments, and cryptocurrencies. But those trends are reversing in a big way, and it will likely take inflation coming down and recession fears subsiding for these stocks to continue higher.

In fact, Nu Holdings was upgraded last week on the premise that its high funding costs would be subsiding with lower inflation. But with today's disappointing inflation report, it looks as if investors will have to wait a little longer for that to happen.  

Billy Duberstein has positions in Bitcoin. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Block, Inc., and Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Block, Inc. Stock Quote
Block, Inc.
SQ
$69.58 (-7.54%) $-5.67
Lemonade, Inc. Stock Quote
Lemonade, Inc.
LMND
$23.38 (-7.33%) $-1.85
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$20,305.80 (-8.99%) $-2,004.89
Nu Holdings Ltd. Stock Quote
Nu Holdings Ltd.
NU
$5.31 (-3.63%) $0.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Two people leaning forward on desk, talking.
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today
 A person at their desk, looking at data.
Why Block Dropped Nearly 3% Today
 Concerned young person with head in hands gazing at a screen
Why Investors Knocked Block Stock Down Today
 person counting dollars
Why Shares of Block Soared 19.2% But Then Fell This Week
 trader pondering at screens
1 Question to Answer Before You Buy Block Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
374%
 
S&P 500 Returns
121%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Joe Biden- WhiteHouse.gov
Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen
SS Card and money GettyImages-177533853
Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News
An angry person with hands outstretched looking at a computer monitor
Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
We're 1 Month Away From a Huge Social Security Announcement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services