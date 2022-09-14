Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

HP Stock: Bear vs. Bull

By BJ Cook - Sep 14, 2022 at 7:20AM

Key Points

  • Bulls are saying HP stock is a bargain.
  • Bears don't like the PC market forecast.
  • Which camp does Warren Buffett fall in?

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Your investment time horizon may determine where you stand on HP stock.

The bulls and bears are locked in a tussle over HP (HPQ -4.60%). The two views take opposing tones and cite vastly different explanations for their stances. But one camp includes Warren Buffett. Here's what the two sides are saying.

Bears

Demand for PCs ebbs and flows along with technological advancements and replacement cycles. HP bears are beginning to notice a downcycle in the PC market and don't like what they see. Global PC shipments were down  11% in the second quarter, and HP took the brunt of it, shipping  27% fewer PCs during the quarter.

Person reading charts on laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

PC shipments are expected to continue to fall by  13% in the 2022 calendar year to about 305 million units, then fall further  in 2023. There is good reason for the pessimism. After a COVID-plagued 2020, folks became entrenched in the work-from-home and school-from-home environments, which fueled excess demand for PCs from employees and students across the globe in 2021. For its fiscal year ending in October 2021, HP's revenue popped more than  12% to $63.5 billion -- HP's highest as a stand-alone company.

After such an incredible run, there will be little need to replace all those new PCs any time soon. But the bears might argue that there is more than just replacements to be concerned about. Economists are growing wary of a global recession this year or next. A slowdown would likely force many consumers and businesses to forego new computers for a while.

HP's third fiscal quarter report may be evidence of the bears' case. In it, the company reported  a 4.1% fall in revenue. The company also lowered its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the second straight quarter, to between  $4.02 and $4.12.

Bulls

One of HP's most renowned bulls is Warren Buffett. His company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -3.32%) (BRK.B -3.54%), invested about  $4.1 billion in 121 million shares of the stock. The stake represents roughly  11% of HP's outstanding stock. Buffett is a huge fan of companies that generate massive amounts of free cash flow that you can buy on the cheap.

Though the company may be experiencing a slowdown in the near term, it's still producing significant cash flow. HP expects to reap free cash flow between $3.2 billion and $3.7 billion for its fiscal year. Year to date, the company has used  $3.5 billion to repurchase shares -- another favorite action of Buffett. Those repurchases retired nearly 100 million HP shares, or about 9% of its beginning-of-the-year share count.

Of course, Buffett wouldn't buy the stock unless it offered value. Based on HP's earnings per share forecast, the stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of seven times. Taken another way, if you bought a share of HP at its current price of about $28.50, you'd earn about $4.07 per share this year, or 14.3% of your money. Not bad, considering you'll also get a dividend yield of 3.5% while you wait for the PC cycle to return to growth.

Who's the winner?

The obvious difference between the bull and bear cases is that the bear case takes a short-term view, and the bull case takes the long view. Buffett's disciples can quickly tell you that Buffett is a long-run investor with every stock he owns. Like the rest of the bulls, he likely thinks the PC market will eventually regain its footing. When you add in an attractive valuation, share buybacks, and a dividend, I think the bulls have this one. There's better news. The stock is down since Buffett bought the shares, so adding it to your portfolio now will get you a better price than the Oracle of Omaha paid.

BJ Cook has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and HP. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

HP Inc. Stock Quote
HP Inc.
HPQ
$26.96 (-4.60%) $-1.30
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$418,700.00 (-3.32%) $-14,362.25
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$278.29 (-3.54%) $-10.22

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

090122-hp-operating-income
HP Stock Isn't Quite as Un-Ownable as You Might Think
 server room technology data center
Why HP Fell More Than 10% This Week
 HP
HP Stock: Bear vs. Bull
 mother-daughter-laptop
Where Will HP Stock Be in 1 Year?
 HPQ
Is This Buffett Stock a Buy Right Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
350%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

TSLA Model S
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla for Its IPO in 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
Older man supermarket GettyImages-1141662182
Consumers Just Got Some Bad News About Inflation -- but Social Security Recipients Might Benefit From It
A person using a virtual reality headset while sitting in a cafe
Prediction: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services