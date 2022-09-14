Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Jim Beam Plots $400 Million Kentucky Bourbon Expansion

By The Daily Upside - Sep 14, 2022 at 9:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company famous for its brown water wants to be green – and it's going on a big spender bender to get there. To meet surging demand, Jim...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The company famous for its brown water wants to be green – and it's going on a big spender bender to get there.

To meet surging demand, Jim Beam-maker Beam Suntory said Wednesday that it will roll out a $400 million expansion at its largest Kentucky distillery and power it with renewable energy.

Two Birds With One Whiskey Stone

Beam Suntory, which also makes the fancier craft whiskey Maker's Mark and is owned by Japan's Suntory, has a two-part environmental plan. First, cut greenhouse gas emissions and water usage in half by 2030. Then remove more carbon from the atmosphere than its operations emit by 2040 -- in part by planting over 500,000 trees every year for the rest of the decade, or enough to offset the ones it needs to make barrels for aging whiskey.

With the Jim Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky* running out of capacity (no New England non-rhoticity here, it's all Southern twang), the time is ripe for a green project that also allows the company to make a lot more of the world's best-selling bourbon:

  • The new expansion will boost the Boston plant's capacity by 50% and produce more Jim Beam white and black label bourbons, most of which will support forecasted sales growth in Europe and Asia. Beam Suntory reported 11% global sales growth last year, with double-digit growth in China and India.
  • When the new project is completed in 2024, the distillery will get 65% of its power from renewable natural gas and 35% from fossil-based natural gas. The trick here will be the construction of a new facility across the street, in partnership with renewables developer 3 Rivers Energy Partners, which will convert the waste from making bourbon into biogas.

Proof of Concept: Roughly 95% of the world's bourbon production is based in Kentucky, forming the core of the state's $9 billion distilling industry. According to the Kentucky Distillers' Association, distillers plan for $5 billion in capital investments. Alcohol has generally been a recession-proof industry -- and the higher proof stuff is doing especially well. According to Cowen researchers, distillers now have a 41.5% share of the alcohol market in the US, with much of that growth coming at the expense of breweries, thanks to their luxury status, cocktail culture, and health and wellness trends. Let's just say it's keeping their spirits up.

None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Citi Opens Haven For Junior Bankers in Málaga
 featured-daily-upside-image
Ford Wants to Prioritize EVs at its Dealerships
 featured-transcript-logo
InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-daily-upside-image
EY Top Brass Announce Plan to Split Big Four Auditor

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
350%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

TSLA Model S
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla for Its IPO in 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Older man supermarket GettyImages-1141662182
Consumers Just Got Some Bad News About Inflation -- but Social Security Recipients Might Benefit From It
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
investinglongterm
Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services