Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Amazon and Apple Say No to LIV Golf Streaming Rights

By The Daily Upside - Sep 15, 2022 at 9:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The golf revolution will not be televised -- or streamed -- by major broadcasters, at least. Apple and Amazon passed on the chance to broadcast...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The golf revolution will not be televised -- or streamed -- by major broadcasters, at least.

Apple and Amazon passed on the chance to broadcast the nascent, controversial LIV Golf tour, sources confirmed to The Wall Street Journal Thursday, leaving the multibillion-dollar upstart without a streaming or broadcasting home.

LIV and Let Die

In just a few months, LIV Golf has racked up more controversy than a lifetime's worth of Tiger Woods misadventures off the greens. Launched earlier this year with financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund, the tour has announced $2 billion in investments to woo the world's top players away from the more established PGA Tour. Those investments include record-breaking contracts with cash guarantees to draw superstars Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson. The $25 million prize money for LIV events also makes PGA winnings look like a few folded bills for John Daly's latest beer run.

The big spending hasn't helped LIV strike a lucrative broadcasting deal, the core revenue generator for every major professional sports league -- or overcome criticism that its Saudi backing makes it a soft power play for a regime with a notorious human rights record. So far, the major broadcast players LIV has approached have all said no:

  • In addition to Apple and Amazon, which have both signed deals with sports leagues for their respective streaming platforms, the LIV tour has also been unable to gain traction with ESPN, CBS, NBC, and Fox, the WSJ's sources said. A LIV executive said the tour will auction its rights sometime in advance of its first full season in 2023 -- currently events can be seen free on Alphabet-owned YouTube and on the subscription-based sports streaming service DAZN.
  • The PGA's current deal with CBS and NBC, which runs until 2030, values its rights at $700 million per year. "We're bullish about our prospects given our player field and the quality of our product," Will Staeger, LIV's chief media officer, told the WSJ -- even the PGA could probably, through clenched teeth, admit to the quality of the player field.

Jumping Through Hulu Hoops: Elsewhere in the streaming world, Disney CEO Bob Chapek told the Financial Times this week that he wanted to speed up the acquisition of Comcast's one-third stake in streaming service Hulu, and claimed investors have grown more pessimistic about streaming, hinting at a declining valuation. But Comcast CEO Brian Roberts fired back at a Goldman Sachs conference on Wednesday, insisting Hulu, which has 46 million subscribers, is worth more than the $27.5 billion minimum valuation it agreed to with Disney, which owns the other two-thirds of the company, in 2019. This one's too big a deal to try to settle on the links.

None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Adobe Pays $20 Billion to Acquire a Burgeoning Competitor
 Person in a data center using a tablet computer
Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday
 featured-transcript-logo
Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-daily-upside-image
Jim Beam Plots $400 Million Kentucky Bourbon Expansion

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
354%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Man Counting Cash Money Bills Social Security Retire Invest Inflation COLA Getty
Social Security's 2023 COLA: It's a Good News/Bad News Scenario
Wall Street sign Invest Retire Stock Market Broker Hedge Fund Institutional Getty
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Buffett1-tmf
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services