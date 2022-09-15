Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Carvana Stock Bounced Back Slightly Today

By Chris Neiger - Sep 15, 2022 at 4:13PM

Key Points

  • Investors think the stock has fallen far enough lately.
  • There could still be more volatility ahead for the online car retailer. 

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Carvana investors have been on a roller-coaster ride this week.

What happened 

Shares of Carvana (CVNA 2.63%) were climbing today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be coming back to the stock following a significant drop over the previous two trading days. 

Some investors may be viewing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, sending Carvana's stock up by as much as 6.7% today before settling on gains of 2.2% as of 3:33 p.m. ET.

So what

Carvana's stock plunged earlier this week after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest inflation data. The report showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in August, which was worse than what some economists were expecting. 

Cars lined up outside.

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite falling gas prices, costs for other goods rose during the month, resulting in inflation climbing 8.3% on an annual basis. 

Carvana investors reacted strongly to that news for two straight days, sending the company's stock price down 14.2%. 

But at least some investors appear to be looking at Carvana's recent share-price drop and are viewing it as a buying opportunity.

They may be latching onto comments made by Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter earlier in the week in which he said that Carvana's shares were undervalued right now. Potter upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to overweight (essentially, a buy rating).

The analyst said that while Carvana's stock price "could easily continue falling, but with so much potential upside, we think investors should consider owning at least some CVNA." 

Now what 

Investors have certainly changed their tune several times on Carvana's stock this week, which is a good indication of just how volatile the online car retailer's share price is right now. 

While Carvana could end up being a good long-term investment, investors should prepare for more share-price shifts as the Federal Reserve gets ready for its latest meeting next week. 

The Fed is expected to continue its aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to cool down inflation, but investors are worried that large rate hikes will end up slowing the economy down too much. 

If that happens, consumers could pull back on their spending even more than they already have, resulting in lower sales for Carvana. 

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Carvana Stock Quote
Carvana
CVNA
$37.02 (2.63%) $0.95
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Quote
Piper Sandler Companies
PIPR
$108.46 (1.11%) $1.19

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-157284494
Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Again Today
 GettyImages-155908619
Why Carvana Stock Slammed On the Brakes Today
 _2560x1375_General_Press_(1)
Carvana Shares Drive 15% Higher Monday on Vote of Confidence
 driver car rideshare driving smile woman
How Far Can Beaten-Down Carvana Stock Take Investors?
 Carvana-source-cvna
Why Carvana Rose 13% in August

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
354%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Man Counting Cash Money Bills Social Security Retire Invest Inflation COLA Getty
Social Security's 2023 COLA: It's a Good News/Bad News Scenario
Wall Street sign Invest Retire Stock Market Broker Hedge Fund Institutional Getty
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
A person clenching their fist in victory while looking at graphs on a computer
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Man in specs holding a phone and looking at a chart on a laptop
Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services