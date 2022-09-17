Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Seniors Are Just a Month Away From an Important Social Security Announcement

By Christy Bieber – Sep 17, 2022 at 11:00AM

Key Points

  • Social Security retirees receive periodic benefits increases.
  • One of those benefits increases is coming in 2023.
  • Social Security will announce the amount of the increase in mid-October.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Are you ready to find out how big your Social Security checks will be in 2023?

In mid-October, retirees are going to get some important news from the Social Security Administration. It is news many people have been waiting for, and it will have a profound impact on the finances of seniors across the country.

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will soon be announced 

So, what's the big news? It's the amount of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) retirees can expect to receive in 2023. It reveals how much seniors' Social Security checks will increase next year. 

COLAs were built into the Social Security benefits program for an important reason: The price of goods and services goes up over time. If retirement checks were fixed at a set amount and never increased, retirees would dramatically lose buying power over time. Their benefits would be worth very little in real terms by the end of their retirements. 

To avoid this, the program was designed for periodic benefits increases to occur. In most, but not all, years, this means seniors see their checks get bigger. And they will soon find out by how much. The COLA announcement is expected sometime around Oct. 13, although the exact date has yet to be determined. 

Two adults looking at financial paperwork with advisor.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why is the COLA going to be announced in October?

If you're wondering why this big announcement is coming in October when the COLA will take effect in January, there's a simple answer: That's when the Social Security Administration first finds out how big the benefits increase is going to be. 

See, the formula used to calculate COLAs involves comparing the cost of goods and services as measured by a consumer price index. The pricing index used is the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers (CPI-W). This index measures how much a "basket" of goods and services, including housing, healthcare, and transportation, costs. 

The CPI-W numbers are compared from one year to the next, and the COLA is based on the percentage increase. But the Social Security Administration doesn't consider index numbers for the full year -- just for the third quarter of the year before the raise is announced. 

So, the CPI-W numbers from July, August, and September are the relevant ones used to calculate how much prices have gone up on average. Since the September data will come out at the beginning of October, the Social Security Administration will be able to calculate the 2023 benefits increase and will announce it around the middle of the month.

Retirees shouldn't get too excited, though. Remember, although this is often referred to as a "raise," it's really just meant to ensure your checks don't buy less than before. It is not meant to enable you to buy more than you did in the past -- just to pay for the things you always purchased that have now become more expensive. 

So, watch for the COLA announcement in the coming weeks so you can plan for how much extra money will come in -- but be sure to also keep a close eye on your budget for 2023 so you don't spend too much during this time of high inflation. 

 

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

RBI_20220907
"Rule Breaker Investing" Pet Peeves, Vol. 7
 RBI_20220914
Checking In on 10 Stock Picks
 091522-social-security-checks
Why the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy
 US Capitol Building Washington DC
Social Security: 4 Big Changes Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
 Investing Social Security
Should You Claim Social Security Early Just to Invest Your Payments?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

President Joe Biden Delivering Remarks WH Katie Ricks
Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times
Two people with stunned expressions looking at laptop
Kiss Your 11% Social Security Increase Goodbye
US Capitol Building Washington DC
Social Security: 4 Big Changes Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
investment-presentation-getty
3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services