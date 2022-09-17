Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

By Parkev Tatevosian – Sep 17, 2022 at 11:18AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The stock is cheaper than ever, but that's not the only factor that matters.

Meta Platforms (META -2.18%) is spending billions to transition into a metaverse company. Does that make it an excellent time to buy the stock now? This video answers that question using my simplified six-step framework. 

Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 14, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 17, 2022.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Meta Platforms, Inc. Stock Quote
Meta Platforms, Inc.
META
$146.29 (-2.18%) $-3.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Concerned young person with head in hands gazing at a screen
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped Again Today
 Jose Najarro (91)
Meta Platforms Stock Near 3-Year Low -- Here Are Some New Product Updates
 Man Using Laptop Research Invest Insurance Getty
5 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plunged
 Person seated at a desk using a laptop
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flew Higher on Friday
 person wearing augmented reality glasses
Is There a Better Value Stock Than Meta Platforms Right Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

President Joe Biden Delivering Remarks WH Katie Ricks
Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times
Two people with stunned expressions looking at laptop
Kiss Your 11% Social Security Increase Goodbye
US Capitol Building Washington DC
Social Security: 4 Big Changes Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
investment-presentation-getty
3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services