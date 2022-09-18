3 Monster Under-the-Radar Dividend Growth Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

Technology companies aren't known for paying dividends. Many prefer to retain cash to finance expansion or use it to repurchase shares.

However, a few tech stocks stand out for their dividend-paying abilities. Three that have quietly delivered monster dividend growth over the years are Broadcom (AVGO 0.47%), Intuit (INTU 0.21%), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -0.32%). Here's why dividend investors won't want to overlook these tech-driven payouts.

A big-time tech dividend

Broadcom pays one of the more attractive dividends in the tech sector. The semiconductor maker and infrastructure software solutions company targets to pay out half of its prior-year cash flow to investors via dividends. For its 2022 fiscal year, the company set a dividend payment of $4.10 per quarter, 14% higher than the previous level. Broadcom offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.3% at the current stock price, more than double that of an S&P 500 index fund.

Broadcom has a long history of growing its dividend. The company declared its first dividend in 2010 at $0.07 per share. It has since increased the payment by a staggering 5,575%!

The company should be able to continue growing its payout in the future. It uses the other half of its free cash flow to repurchase shares and invest in expanding its operations. Broadcom is in the process of acquiring VMWare (VMW -1.08%) for $61 billion in cash and stock. That transaction will accelerate its software scale and growth opportunities, which should provide it with more free cash flow to pay dividends in the future.

Bold growth ahead

Intuit might not appeal to dividend investors at first glance, given its below-average yield of 0.8%. However, the financial technology platform has significantly expanded its payout over the years.

The company recently boosted its payout by 15%, increasing the payment to $0.78 per share each quarter. That continues Intuit's track record of steadily raising its dividend. Since initiating a dividend in late 2011, Intuit has grown the payment by 410%.

Intuit should be able to continue growing its dividend in the future. The company has made significant investments to expand its platform, including acquiring Credit Karma and Mailchimp over the past year. The company set bold goals to more than double its customer count by 2025 while delivering accelerating revenue growth. That should provide it with more cash flow to rapidly grow its dividend.

Plugged into some powerful growth trends

Skyworks Solutions offers a fairly appealing dividend, given its 2.5% yield. The semiconductor company has done an excellent job growing that payout over the years.

The company initiated a quarterly dividend in early 2011 at $0.11 per share each quarter. Skyworks has steadily increased its quarterly payment, most recently giving investors an 11% raise in August, its eighth straight year of dividend growth. That boosted the payout to $0.62 per share each quarter, putting it up an eye-popping 463.6% since the company initiated its dividend.

Even with that rapidly rising dividend, Skyworks has invested heavily in next-generation technologies to drive growth. That positions it to capitalize on the growth it sees in its core markets. For example, global wireless data traffic is on track to expand at a 27% annual rate over the next five years, while there should be 650 million connected cars on the road by 2030, consuming 25 times the data of today's smartphones. These catalysts should enable the company to continue growing revenue and earnings at a brisk pace, potentially allowing it to rapidly increase its dividend.

Tech-powered dividend growth

Tech stocks aren't usually on the radar of dividend investors because many allocate their cash elsewhere. That could cause them to overlook some great dividend growth stocks in the sector, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Skyworks Solutions. All three companies should be able to continue growing their payouts at attractive rates, making them ideal options for investors seeking a rapidly rising passive income stream.