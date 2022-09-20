Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Ford Stock Plunges Due to Lack of Parts. Time to Buy?

By Lou Whiteman – Updated Sep 20, 2022 at 2:16PM

Key Points

  • Ford said late Monday that supply chain constraints and higher part costs would cause third-quarter results to miss previous guidance.
  • The entire auto industry has struggled with supply constraints, but analysts had hoped the worst was over.
  • For long-term focused investors who believe in Ford's EV transformation, the sell-off is a buying opportunity.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The automaker has tens of thousands of vehicles sitting on lots awaiting key components.

Ford Motor (F -12.09%) shares drove into a ditch Tuesday after the automaker warned supply chain problems would eat into current-quarter results.

Ford is hardly alone in warning about the impact of a challenging global economy, and the automaker remains confident the problems are temporary. But Ford said it expects to end the quarter with thousands of mostly completed vehicles sitting on its lots awaiting key parts, costing the company billions in delayed sales.

With Tuesday's drop, the stock is now down more than 45% from its highs for the year. Ford is currently navigating a difficult stretch of highway. But for long-term focused investors, there is reason to believe Ford stock is no lemon.

Chip shortages take their toll

Assembling a modern automobile is a complex task. The average new car has roughly 30,000 parts, including more than 1,200 microchips. If supplies of just a couple of those parts get backed up, it can cause the entire assembly line to clog.

That's exactly the situation Ford laid out in an update released after markets closed Monday. Ford says it expects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at the end of the third quarter that lack certain parts currently in short supply. And unfortunately, the vehicles stuck waiting for parts are disproportionately high-demand, high-margin truck and SUV models.

Ford said that the delays will shift some revenue, and net income, to the fourth quarter. The automaker is also dealing with the impact of inflation, warning that supply costs in the current quarter will be about $1 billion above plan. All in all, Ford expects third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to fall in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, well below the $3.7 billion Ford earned last quarter.

Are better times right around the corner?

The news wasn't all bad. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, implying that it does expect that the sales it is forced to forgo this quarter will be made up in the fourth quarter.

More broadly, it is encouraging to hear Ford imply that demand remains steady despite choppy economic conditions. The Federal Reserve's campaign to fight inflation with higher interest rates threatens to cool spending on big-ticket items like automobiles, and some investors have worried that a combination of higher borrowing rates and consumers having to spend more on household essentials like food and rent would eat into auto sales in the quarters to come.

That still might happen, but for now at least, Ford's problem is keeping up with demand, not finding buyers for its vehicles. The automaker said it would announce full third-quarter results and "provide more dimension about expectations for full-year performance" on Oct. 26.

Is it time to buy Ford stock?

Ford's difficulties shouldn't come as a total surprise. Earlier this year, the automaker temporarily shut down production at certain facilities due to supply constraints, and at one point was shipping some SUVs without certain noncrucial chips, with plans to add them later when they became available. And Ford archrival General Motors (GM -5.85%) in July said it had 95,000 vehicles in inventory as of that it couldn't sell until certain semiconductors were delivered.

But analysts by and large had expected the supply constraints to ease in the second half of the year, and Ford's announcement if nothing else is a warning to investors that we are not out of the woods yet. Given that the Fed is nowhere near finished raising rates, and that rising rates are a threat to demand, there is a risk that by the time Ford has the parts it needs to mass-produce its most popular vehicles, demand for those vehicles will be lower.

This has always been a cyclical business, and Ford could end up missing what's left of an up cycle due to its supply chain problems.

But for long-term investors, there is a lot to like. Ford is in the early days of a transformation away from internal combustion engines and toward electric vehicles, and has seen initial success with electric offerings, including its F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E. The company is well positioned to weather any macroeconomic headwinds up ahead while still investing in its future, with nearly $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

Ford has clearly hit a speed bump, and depending on how quickly supply chains normalize, it could take time for the stock to accelerate into the fast lane. But the stock is now trading below five times earnings, and investors set to receive a dividend yielding more than 4% will have to wait through the downturn.

Ford's ultimate success will come down to how it manages that EV transition and not to any short-term supply chain shortfall. For investors who believe the company's transformation will be a success, the share sell-off looks like a buying opportunity.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Ford Motor Company Stock Quote
Ford Motor Company
F
$13.12 (-12.09%) $-1.81
General Motors Company Stock Quote
General Motors Company
GM
$38.97 (-5.85%) $-2.42

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Ford_F-150Lightning_charging
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
 Red arrow going down crosses a green arrow going up.
Why Ford Stock Is Glowing Green in a Red Market Today
 Ford 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
 Ford 2023 Mustang Mach-E Premium Nite Pony Package_2023 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Nite Pony Package
Why Ford Shares Jumped Monday
 2021-Mustang-Mach-E-GT-02
Why Ford Skidded Today While Rival Stocks Rallied

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
358%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Jerome Powell Fed pic
The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023
steel girder
Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come
Older Asian couple
Huge Social Security Increase on the Way: 3 Things Every Retiree Should Know

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services