Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Cruise Line Stocks Sank Ahead of the Fed's Announcement on Wednesday

By Travis Hoium – Sep 21, 2022 at 1:09PM

Key Points

  • Investors are selling travel stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates.
  • Cruise lines' high debt loads could become even more problematic if interest rates rise much further.
  • Is this dip a buying opportunity, or are cruise lines really in trouble?

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Cruise ship operators are on a comeback trail, but higher interest rates could derail their plans.

What happened 

Cruise line stocks struggled in morning trading on Wednesday ahead of the highly anticipated report from this week's Federal Reserve meeting. In fact, travel industry stocks in general were falling, despite the market overall climbing slightly. 

Carnival (CCL -2.98%) dropped by as much as 6.2% in early trading, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -3.48%) slid by 7.2%, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -0.99%) fell as much as 4.9%. The stocks were down 4.2%, 5.1%, and 1.5%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. ET. 

So what 

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce another 75-basis point increase in the benchmark federal funds interest rate Wednesday afternoon, but that's not all the market is looking at. After these meetings, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hosts news conferences at which he often gives indications about where he thinks the economy and interest rates are going in the future. In focus this time will be his thoughts on inflation, which has proved difficult to tame, and the U.S. employment picture, which remains strong.

Interest rate hikes will have a double impact on cruise companies. First, raising interest rates is intended to slow the economy, so consumers will likely have less discretionary income to spend on things like leisure travel. That may be why all travel stocks are down today. 

Second, cruise lines took on billions of dollars in debt just to survive the pandemic. Higher interest rates would mean higher expenses when that debt needs to be refinanced. As the charts  below illustrate, debt levels are up, interest expenses are high but could go higher, and these companies still aren't generating free cash flow. 

CCL Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) Chart

CCL Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I will also note that Wednesday's share price declines come only one day after an analyst at Truist upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line stock to a buy rating from a hold rating, which had given that stock a brief boost.

Now what 

Wednesday's price movements seem to be of the "sell the news" variety. It has been well understood for weeks that the Federal Reserve is going to increase interest rates again, and the impact on the economy and borrowing for companies is likely to be negative. At the same time, one of the reasons Truist upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Tuesday is because the company has seen strong demand and has been able to increase its prices. That type of business strength could ultimately help cruise companies dig themselves out of their financial holes -- if it persists. 

Ups and downs have become common for cruise line stocks, but I think this is still an industry that's far too risky to invest in now. Companies are still burning billions of dollars in cash, and I'm not sure they will be able to refinance their debts or get to positive cash flow anytime soon. That's what worries me, and at least for the moment, traders appear to be selling the industry for the same reasons. 

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Carnival Corporation Stock Quote
Carnival Corporation
CCL
$10.11 (-2.98%) $0.31
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Stock Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
RCL
$47.77 (-3.48%) $-1.72
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Stock Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
NCLH
$15.04 (-0.99%) $0.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-77146614
Can Carnival Get Cruise Line Stocks Back on Track?
 cruise vacation travel boat water ocean
Which of These Cruise Stocks Is a Better Buy?
 cruise vacation beach people
Why Is Everyone Talking About Carnival?
 cruise vacation travel boat water ocean
Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?
 cruise ship couples vacation getty
Why Carnival Tumbled 6% This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
354%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior gay couple looking at documents finances
If You've Saved This Much for Retirement, You're Doing Better Than Half of All Retirees
shopping grocery store sales meal prep
3 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Til I'm Blue in the Face
steel girder
Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come
Buy Low Sell High Stock Market Chart Investing Retirement Getty
This Investment Strategy Has Made Money 103 Out of 103 Times

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services