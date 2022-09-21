Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Marriott Stock Was Down 5.6% Today

By Dave Kovaleski – Sep 21, 2022 at 5:41PM

Key Points

  • The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third straight time on Wednesday.
  • The Fed lowered its median outlook for GDP growth in 2022.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Hotel and hospitality industry stocks were sent lower by the Fed's rate hikes.

What happened

Shares of Marriott International (MAR -5.63%) fell 5.6% on Wednesday, closing at $148.17. They closed at the low point of the day as the stock dropped precipitously in the afternoon, along with the overall market.

The major indexes were all up in the morning in anticipation of the announcement by the Federal Reserve Board on interest rates, but after that announcement came, the indexes all plummeted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day down 522 points (1.7%), while the S&P 500 dropped 66 points (1.7%), and the Nasdaq dropped 205 points (1.8%).

So what

The Federal Reserve Board meeting was the big news of the day and the board, as expected, raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third straight time. The benchmark rate is now in the 3% to 3.25% range. This is the highest rates have been since 2008.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell gave no indication that the rate hikes are over, saying the Fed is "strongly resolved" to bring down inflation. "We have got to get inflation behind us," Powell said during a news conference Wednesday. "I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn't."

The Fed projected a median rate of 4.4% by the end of 2022, with more hikes in 2023 expected. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is now expected to be just 0.2%, according to the Fed's median projections, down from 1.7% GDP projections in June. Next year, the GDP is expected to rise 1.2%, according to Fed estimates.

Now what

Stocks in the hotel and hospitality industries, including Marriott, were among the hardest hit. 

With rates continuing to rise into next year and the economy projected to slow to a crawl by the end of the year, that would likely have an impact on discretionary spending and businesses in the travel industry. Marriott expects its revenue per available room (RevPAR) to be down 3% to flat in North America at the end of fiscal year 2022. 

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $115 calls on Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Marriott International, Inc. Stock Quote
Marriott International, Inc.
MAR
$148.17 (-5.63%) $-8.84
Nasdaq, Inc. Stock Quote
Nasdaq, Inc.
NDAQ
$58.57 (-1.06%) $0.63

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Happy business person at hotel reception.
Why Marriott Stock Was Trading 4.7% Lower on Friday
 Happy business person at hotel reception.
Why Marriott Stock Was Up Big on Tuesday
 stocks down
Why Travel and Leisure Stocks Sank on Monday
 Marriott_BV
Should You Buy This Travel Stock Near Its All-Time Highs?
 People Checking Into Hotel
Why Marriott International Stock Was Up 5.8% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
354%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior gay couple looking at documents finances
If You've Saved This Much for Retirement, You're Doing Better Than Half of All Retirees
steel girder
Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come
mature woman with glasses and laptop in greenhouse
2 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market of 2022
A teen in a darkened room wearing a headset and playing video games on a computer
Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Wednesday

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services