Why Salesforce Stock Was Up This Afternoon

By John Ballard – Sep 22, 2022 at 3:05PM

Key Points

  • Salesforce updated investors on its long-term growth opportunities and strategy.
  • Its total addressable market is expected to reach $300 billion by 2026, or increase at a compound annual rate of 13%.

The long-term opportunities are great, but near-term challenges remain.

What happened

Shares of Salesforce (CRM 1.77%) were up as much as 3.5% Thursday morning. By 1:22 p.m. ET, it had given back some of those gains, up 1.7%.

The company held its annual investor day on Wednesday, where management updated its strategy and long-term growth opportunities. Worries over the economy and higher interest rates have sent the stock down 41% year to date, but the presentation yesterday was a good reminder of how much room Salesforce still has to grow. 

So what

Gartner now sees Salesforce's total addressable market reaching nearly $300 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13%. Management sees enormous potential to continue expanding its Customer 360 platform to specific industries. Over the last year, Salesforce's nonprofit and higher education business has grown from $2.9 billion to $3.8 billion, or about 50%.  

Salesforce also has a lot of opportunity expanding across geographies, where international annual recurring revenue is growing faster than North America. 

Now what

These types of presentations usually have a positive impact on the stock, as they should, since it gets investors more focused on the long-term value of the business. Nonetheless, Salesforce will have to navigate a weakening economy that could weigh on the stock's performance in the near term.

Revenue growth clocked in at 26% on a constant-currency basis in the last quarter, but guidance calls for a slower growth rate of 20% for the full year. In the near term, management is seeing careful buying behavior from customers. It particularly noted slowing demand from small and mid-sized businesses. These are leading indicators of a slowing economy. 

Still, from a long-term perspective, there's a lot to like. Most importantly, Salesforce offers a tempting valuation of 5.1 times trailing sales. That is cheap for a fast-growing software business, where private transactions for software companies can go for as high as 10 times sales. 

John Ballard has positions in Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

