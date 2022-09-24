Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Cryptocurrencies Owned by Billionaires

By RJ Fulton, Neil Patel, and Michael Byrne – Sep 24, 2022 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • Ethereum has disrupted traditional financial services and doesn't seem to be stopping.
  • Bitcoin continues to be a favorite due to its characteristics as an inflation hedge and limited supply.
  • Polygon offers a viable solution to make Ethereum more user friendly, and that's been recognized by some noteworthy partnerships.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These billionaire investors think these cryptocurrencies will be great investments over the long term.

Over the last decade, the cryptocurrency market has become increasingly diversified and gained more legitimacy, as some of the world's most renowned billionaires view them as valuable assets to hold in portfolios. Although these financial titans have varying reasons for their vindication, they all share one common understanding: Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC -0.84%), Ethereum (ETH 0.63%), and Polygon (MATIC 2.39%), are leading the way as adoption of the asset class increases.

Ethereum

Neil Patel (Ethereum): The founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Ray Dalio is widely regarded as an expert on anything related to macroeconomics and the markets at large. And he has never hesitated to share his views with the general public, whether it's via books or blog posts. 

In fact, one of Dalio's most popular comments recently, saying that "cash is still trash," supports his reasoning for owning Bitcoin as a hedge against the depreciating value of the dollar. But this isn't the only cryptocurrency he owns. In December 2021, Dalio mentioned that he owns some Ethereum, as well. 

Why would Ray Dalio, a macro expert and Bitcoin supporter, also be interested in holding ether? First of all, Dalio is a huge proponent of portfolio diversification, so not putting his entire crypto allocation into Bitcoin could simply be a way to reduce overall risk and gain exposure to the world's second-most-popular digital asset. 

Furthermore, I think Dalio is starting to become more familiar with Ethereum's massive potential. Ethereum's smart-contract functionality and large developer ecosystem are hoping to upend a wide range of industries, the most notable being financial services. This is a sector dominated by intermediaries that Ethereum hopes to eliminate. Plus, the completed Merge, which converted Ethereum's blockchain to a proof-of-stake model, paves the way for the network to scale more quickly in order to handle more transactions and lower fees. 

Because his perspectives are watched incredibly closely by the smartest and most important investors, it might be a good idea to follow in Ray Dalio's footsteps and consider buying Ethereum, if you haven't already. Cryptocurrencies are an extremely nascent asset class, so the possible upside is still huge. But because the risk remains undeniably high, it's best to allocate only a small percentage of your portfolio to ether. 

Bitcoin

Michael Byrne (Bitcoin): Paul Tudor Jones is the legendary investor at the helm of Tudor Investment Corporation and currently has a net worth of nearly $7.5 billion. He began trading cotton futures in the commodity market in 1976 and has led Tudor Investment Corporation since 1980, so he has seen it all across a variety of bull and bear markets.

He's well-known for predicting the stock market crash of 1987. Jones also had the foresight to be open-minded about Bitcoin, becoming one of the first major figures from the traditional asset management world to come out in favor of it. 

Jones looks at Bitcoin as a unique asset. He views it as an inflation hedge, with the added bonus that it's attracting some of the world's best and brightest minds to work on it. Jones feels that the level of intellectual talent coming into the crypto industry is a good reason to own Bitcoin.

He says that, "What I learned was that Bitcoin has this enormous contingent of really smart and sophisticated people who believe in it... You have this group of people crowdsourced from all over the world that are dedicated to seeing Bitcoin succeed and becoming a commonplace store of value." Jones sees this community almost as a call option on Bitcoin's store of value status, opining that, "I've never seen an inflation hedge where you also have the kicker that you also have great intellectual capital behind it."

The legendary investor confirms that his portfolio has a "small, single-digit" exposure to Bitcoin, but for a multibillion dollar fund, that is a considerable sum of money.

Jones is one of the most storied investors of the last few decades. I think that his approach here makes a lot of sense for investors of all experience levels, which is to look at Bitcoin as a hedge against further devaluation of global currencies, but one with the added bonus of a lot of smart people working on it. Likewise, I think that his allocation of a small, single-digit percentage of his overall portfolio makes sense for all investors.  

Polygon

RJ Fulton (Polygon): Mark Cuban built a reputation over nearly the last four decades as being one of the most prolific tech investors of our time. Since his first investments in the industry during the internet boom of the 1990s, he's amassed a fortune of more than $4.5 billion. Being no stranger to up and coming technologies, Cuban is a fan of cryptocurrencies.

He has a diversified portfolio in the industry, which includes both companies offering blockchain-based products, such as the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea, and also cryptocurrencies themselves. Cuban owns a handful of the more popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but one that might come as a surprise is the increasingly popular layer 2 blockchain, Polygon.

Polygon is unique because instead of trying to create an alternative to Ethereum, it offers a scaling solution to help the blockchain work more efficiently. Polygon processes Ethereum transactions off of the main blockchain and then adds them at a later date. This lowers fees, increases speeds, but most importantly maintains compatibility with Ethereum.

Back in May 2021, rather than just owning the cryptocurrency, Cuban invested in the blockchain directly. Although it's not known how large of a stake he has, the crypto enthusiast is well aware of Polygon's future potential.

Cuban's website describes Polygon as the "first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development." And Cuban himself said, "I was a Polygon user and find myself using it more and more."  

Cuban isn't the only one taking notice of Polygon. Just this year, Meta (NASDAQ: META), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and even Disney (NYSE: DIS) have all partnered with Polygon for various reasons. Since Cuban's initial investment in May 2021, Polygon's price has been reduced by more than half and is down almost 75% from its all-time high in November. Yet even with the decline, Polygon's achievements this year are making Cuban once again look like a savant.

Like many other cryptocurrencies, Polygon's price has taken a beating this year. Rather than seeing that as a reason to sell, investors should keep the big picture in focus and invest for the long term, just like Cuban has. When considering Polygon's lengthy list of achievements made this year and its future potential, now could be a great time to add some MATIC to your portfolio.

Michael Byrne has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Neil Patel has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$18,996.99 (-0.84%) $-161.02
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,324.44 (0.63%) $8.30
Polygon Stock Quote
Polygon
MATIC
$0.77 (2.39%) $0.02

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

people arguing
Here's What One of the World's Smartest Investors Thinks About Crypto Right Now
 Generic upward 4
Why Bitcoin, Marathon Digital, and Hut 8 Mining Are Rising Today
 Person holding gold coin
3 Cryptocurrencies Held by Wealthy Investors
 Generic downward 8
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
 bear market red stocks market dropping
Why Bitcoin, Solana and Terra Luna Classic Are Sinking Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
339%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warehouse getty
Costco Just Raised the Risk of Recession
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
President Joe Biden Sign Bill Social Security Economy Adam Schultz WH Photo
The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything
Social Security cards 4_GettyImages-154114379
Your 11% Social Security Raise Isn't Happening. Here's Why That's Not a Bad Thing.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services