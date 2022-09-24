Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees

By Keith Speights – Sep 24, 2022 at 10:45PM

Key Points

  • Biden campaigned for president with a plan to increase Social Security benefits for older retirees.
  • His proposal is to phase in a benefits increase for retirees who have received Social Security for 20 or more years.
  • So far, Biden hasn't pushed for this Social Security change because he's focused on other priorities.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.

It's that time of year. No, I'm not referring to the change of season. Instead, I'm talking about the countdown until Social Security recipients find out how much their benefits will increase next year. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to make the big announcement in mid-October.

Predictions vary as to the exact size of the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), but it will almost certainly be the largest increase in over four decades. If President Joe Biden could have his way, some Americans could be in store for even greater Social Security benefits in the future. Biden wants to give an extra Social Security increase to one group of retirees.

Two smiling people sitting outdoors.

Image source: Getty Images.

More than just a COLA

Americans can boost the amount of their monthly Social Security checks by holding off until their full retirement age or until age 70 to start receiving benefits. However, once the checks begin to flow, the only way those Social Security benefits will grow is through the annual COLA.

President Biden wants to change this situation for some individuals. He campaigned for president on a plan to provide higher Social Security benefits for the oldest Americans. Biden would like to increase the monthly checks for retirees who have received Social Security benefits for at least 20 years. 

Actually, the higher benefits would be phased in a little sooner under the president's proposal. A 1% increase in the primary insurance amount (PIA) would start in the 16th year of receiving Social Security benefits and continue through the 20th year. PIA is the benefit an individual would receive if the person began drawing retirement benefits at the normal retirement age.

Why does Biden want older retirees to get a bigger Social Security increase on top of the COLA? The concern is that these individuals are more likely to exhaust their other retirement savings and potentially fall into poverty.

Not on the radar yet

Older retirees shouldn't look for higher benefits beyond what they'll get with their COLAs anytime soon. Biden's proposal isn't even on the radar screen in Washington, D.C. at this point.

None of the key components of Biden's overall Social Security plan have been implemented. For example, the president also would like to change how Social Security COLAs are calculated by using a different inflation metric. However, nothing has happened on this front yet.

That's primarily because Biden hasn't pushed for Congress to enact major Social Security legislation so far. Some of Biden's other campaign pledges, including increasing infrastructure spending and allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for costly prescription drugs, have been higher priorities.

Most likely path to becoming a reality

Of course, the president hasn't even finished the second year of his current term in office yet. There's still plenty of time for Biden to try to implement his Social Security plans. 

What are the chances that increasing the benefits for older retirees will actually happen within the next few years? The odds are probably pretty low that this change would be enacted by itself. Biden's proposal would cause Social Security to become insolvent sooner than currently projected because it increases spending.

The most likely path to the idea becoming a reality is for it to be bundled with other Social Security reforms that bolster the federal program's financial position. For example, Biden also wants to tax income above $400,000 to help fund Social Security. This proposal enjoys widespread bipartisan support among Americans. Tying a benefits increase for older retirees to a change that would help prevent future Social Security cuts would almost certainly increase the chances of passing in Congress.   

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

A person advising another.
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, if I Had to Start from Scratch
 RBI_20220921
A Stock's Price "Tells You Almost Nothing"
 Person with arms folded, laptop
Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
 person using a laptop and smiling
Social Security: How to Boost Your Benefits by $10,848 Per Year
 Senior man smiling being licked by dog_GettyImages-500725657
3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Person with arms folded, laptop
Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
President Joe Biden Sign Bill Social Security Economy Adam Schultz WH Photo
The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything
Social Security 3
If You Make $100,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's What You'll Get From Social Security at 67
bull silhouette
3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services