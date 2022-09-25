Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is UPS Stock a Buy After FedEx's Dire Outlook?

By Daniel Foelber – Sep 25, 2022 at 8:15AM

Key Points

  • FedEx and UPS have their fair share of differences.
  • Poor news for FedEx isn't directly comparable to UPS.
  • UPS and FedEx make roughly the same revenue, but UPS continues to deliver far higher profits.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

UPS is a reliable dividend stock even if the economy is slowing.

Over the last three years, United Parcel Service (UPS -2.10%) has produced a higher total return than the S&P 500 and the industrial sector. And even after its 4.5% decline on Friday in response to a bleak outlook from FedEx (FDX -3.37%), UPS stock is barely underperforming the market this year.

The issue is that UPS last reported earnings in late July. And if the industry is as bad as FedEx is making it out to be, then there's a risk that UPS will cut its full-year guidance and report worse-than-expected results when it announces earnings in late October.

Here's why UPS remains a buy despite FedEx's warnings, and why investors would do well not to assume that UPS will cut its guidance to the same degree as FedEx did.

Two people fold clothing into delivery boxes.

Image source: Getty Images.

The better bellwether

Despite not even cracking the top 100 S&P 500 stocks by market cap, many investors still turn to FedEx for a reading on the broader economy. On Sept. 16, financial headlines focused on FedEx's pre-announcement, and many fear that FedEx's guidance for lower package delivery volumes signals weaker consumer demand.

While FedEx accounts for a large share of U.S. package delivery volume, it provides more of a premium service than the U.S. Postal Service, Amazon, or even UPS. Its main premium service is expedited shipping through FedEx Express.

In fiscal 2022, FedEx Ground only accounted for 36% of revenue and 42% of total operating income, while FedEx Express made up nearly half of revenue and 47% of operating income. FedEx Express continues to be the company's differentiating factor.

The drawback of FedEx Express is that its performance can be relatively volatile, benefiting when customer demand is good and the economy is growing and slipping when the company's customers are facing compressed margins and begin cutting back on expedited shipping.

Meanwhile, UPS should be viewed as more of a bulk shipping service. In 2021, its U.S. domestic package revenue accounted for 64% of total revenue, while U.S. domestic package delivery made up 55% of total adjusted operating profit.

UPS and FedEx operate sizable, high-margin international and freight segments. But the main difference between the two is that FedEx focuses on speed and convenience while UPS leans into affordable solutions that cater to a mix of residential customers, big companies, and small and medium-size businesses. In sum, UPS is a better bellwether as a package delivery company than FedEx is.

The better business

Although UPS could cut its guidance when it reports earnings in October, the differences between FedEx and UPS mean that the two companies are not an apples-to-apples comparison. The nature of FedEx Express might lead you to believe that FedEx tends to sport higher margins than UPS. But the opposite is true.

UPS Operating Margin (TTM) Chart

UPS operating margin (TTM). Data by YCharts.

Beginning about eight years ago, UPS began to separate itself from FedEx, consistently posting much higher operating margins. UPS' success with small and medium-size businesses, the healthcare industry, automotive, and its "better, not bigger" framework have led to improved routes and efficient operations, and UPS now is much more profitable than FedEx. One of the best ways to understand the differences between UPS and FedEx is by looking at the 10-year changes in capital expenditures (capex), revenue, and operating income.

UPS Capital Expenditures (TTM) Chart

UPS capital expenditures (TTM). Data by YCharts.

You'll notice that FedEx routinely spends more on capex than UPS. In fact, its trailing-12-month (TTM) capex is at a 10-year high, while UPS' TTM capex is at a five-year low. Although UPS makes slightly more revenue than FedEx, its TTM operating income is more than double that of FedEx, proving the company is much better at converting similar sales into higher profits.

UPS is an excellent long-term buy

UPS has a market cap of around $154 billion, compared to FedEx's $42 billion market cap after Friday's sell-off. Although FedEx looks cheaper, UPS remains a better buy.

The company has done a superior job managing expectations and exceeding goals ahead of schedule. The profitability of its business, not to mention its ability to register a higher operating margin while deploying less capex, is a testament to why it is a better company to invest in than FedEx.

If FedEx turns itself around, it could very well outperform UPS, given the depressed levels in its stock price. But with UPS' 3.3% dividend yield, a reasonable valuation, and an impeccable management team, investors would do well to take advantage of the dip in UPS stock.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

United Parcel Service, Inc. Stock Quote
United Parcel Service, Inc.
UPS
$164.33 (-2.10%) $-3.53
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,693.23 (-1.72%) $-64.76
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$113.78 (-3.01%) $-3.53
FedEx Corporation Stock Quote
FedEx Corporation
FDX
$149.33 (-3.37%) $-5.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Delivery man dropping a stack of boxes.
Why UPS Stock Just Dropped
 UPS truck image source UPS
Why United Parcel Service Stock Is Up Today
 UPS driver in front of truck image source UPS
Why UPS Stock Is Falling Today
 UPS truck image source UPS
Why UPS Stock Is Falling Today
 Small Business Owner
Why Shares in UPS Fell Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Smiling couple sitting outdoors
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Person with arms folded, laptop
Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
President Joe Biden Sign Bill Social Security Economy Adam Schultz WH Photo
The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything
person sitting at a table using a smartphone
2023 Will Bring Historic Changes for Retirees on Social Security

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services