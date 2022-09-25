Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Novavax Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase. Time to Sell?

By Cory Renauer – Sep 25, 2022 at 5:07AM

Key Points

  • Citing a poor outlook for sales of a COVID-19 vaccine that was extremely late to the party, an investment bank analyst recently downgraded Novavax stock from neutral to underweight.
  • Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, earned emergency use authorization from the FDA in July.
  • After earning authorization to sell Nuvaxovid, Novavax slashed 2022 sales estimates for the vaccine in half.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

At least one Wall Street analyst expects the COVID-19 vaccine producer to underperform.

The Novavax (NVAX -6.42%) rollercoaster has been a wild one. The stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 after the company received $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to develop the COVID-19 vaccine we now know as Nuvaxovid.

Unfortunately, Novavax didn't receive authorization to sell its vaccine in the U.S. until this July. Disappointed investors have pushed Novavax's stock price down around 93% from the peak it reached in early 2021.

Part of Novavax's losses came in response to a recent downgrade from JPMorgan Chase analyst Eric Joseph. On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, Joseph lowered his rating from neutral to underweight and reduced his price target on the stock from $132 down to $27 per share.

Why Wall Street's losing faith in Novavax

When Novavax reported first-quarter results in May, the company told investors to expect between $4 billion and $5 billion in revenue this year. In August, shortly after its vaccine became available in the U.S., the company had to lower its revenue estimate dramatically. Now, total revenue this year is expected to land between $2.0 billion and $2.3 billion.

Joseph downgraded Novavax mainly because he believes the company's latest estimate is too generous. Nuvaxovid was developed to address the original strain of the virus responsible for COVID-19, not the omicron variants that the first generation of vaccines has a limited response against. 

With bivalent boosters that address prevailing variants already available in the U.S. from Pfizer and Moderna, Nuvaxovid's domestic audience will be extremely limited.

What the bulls say

A lack of visibility regarding Nuvaxovid is troubling, but this vaccine itself isn't the reason intrepid investors are buying up shares of Novavax. Long-term investors are attracted to the valuation the stock is trading at. Novavax finished June with $1.4 billion in cash on its balance sheet, but its market cap is only $1.8 billion at recent prices.

In a sense, the market is looking at Nuvaxovid and the rest of Novavax's development platform and saying it's only worth around $400 million. Nuvaxovid probably won't meet expectations, but the stock's valuation seems too low for a company with a proven vaccine development platform.

Novavax bulls are particularly excited about an experimental combination vaccine that protects against flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The flu component succeeded in a phase 3 trial in 2020, and a phase 1/2 study with the COVID-19-influenza combination vaccine candidate produced encouraging data earlier this year. 

Scientist in lab looking into a microscope.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why I'm not buying

Novavax has lots of cash on its books now, but it probably isn't enough to avoid another dilutive capital raise before a COVID-19 and influenza combination has a chance to generate sales.

The company burned through a frightening $510 million in the second quarter, and the road ahead will get bumpier. The company has a big $325 million convertible note on its books that matures in February 2023, and increased development activity will push operating expenses much higher. The company intends to begin a big phase 3 trial with its COVID-flu combination candidate in 2023.

With updated COVID vaccines that address prevailing variants already available, Nuvaxovid sales will most likely continue to disappoint. Novavax won't stop trying to market it at a loss, though, because it's the company's only commercial-stage product.

If Nuvaxovid sales continue along their depressing trajectory, investors can expect the company's cash cushion to melt away before the end of next year. Given its recent history, expecting Novavax to develop its COVID-19-flu combination shot quickly enough to avoid the need for heaps of dilutive financing is a bad idea.

With rising expenses and no way to make ends meet, Novavax probably isn't a stock that you want in your portfolio right now.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends JPMorgan Chase and Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Novavax, Inc. Stock Quote
Novavax, Inc.
NVAX
$21.00 (-6.42%) $-1.44
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM
$109.14 (-1.86%) $-2.07
Pfizer Inc. Stock Quote
Pfizer Inc.
PFE
$44.08 (-1.10%) $0.49
Moderna, Inc. Stock Quote
Moderna, Inc.
MRNA
$123.64 (-0.55%) $0.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

2 healthcare professionals and patient getting vaccine
Why Novavax Stock Is Plunging This Week
 stock crashing
Why Novavax Stock Hit a Fresh 52-Week Low Today
 Person receiving a vaccine shot
Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today
 Concerned person looking at a tablet.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks That Crashed Over 30% in August
 covid vaccine shot
Why Novavax Stock Sank to a New 52-Week Low Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Smiling couple sitting outdoors
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Person with arms folded, laptop
Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
bull silhouette
3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market
President Joe Biden Sign Bill Social Security Economy Adam Schultz WH Photo
The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services