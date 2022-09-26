Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Brussels Seeks to Clamp Down on Defectors

By The Daily Upside – Sep 26, 2022 at 11:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The revolving door is making heads spin in Brussels. The European Commission is reportedly cracking down on staffers taking unpaid leave to assume...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The revolving door is making heads spin in Brussels.

The European Commission is reportedly cracking down on staffers taking unpaid leave to assume positions in private industry that put them at odds with the regulator's own interests.

Revolving Door No More

Public officials taking a lucrative private gig in the industry they once oversaw is as old as politics itself. Jurisdictions around the world have various rules and regulations, including "cooling off periods" after leaving a post, to avoid the most blatant conflicts -- but skirting the rules is as easy as Dutch apple pie.

In the EU, Commission staffers are permitted to take 12 years of unpaid leave and work elsewhere including law firms, consultancies, or other private posts, all while maintaining ties to the EU. A long-standing criticism of the construct reached a boiling point recently with the release of the so-called Uber papers, tens of thousands of leaked texts, emails, and invoices illuminating how the rideshare giant aggressively and effectively lobbied top government officials, oftentimes with the help of newly departed Commission leaders. Small wonder Brussels is looking for a door-stopper:

  • The Commission, which is charged with monitoring mission-critical areas including antitrust and competition, has given staffers in particularly sensitive areas an ultimatum to rejoin the regulatory body and has denied requests to extend their leave.
  • Opponents of the more aggressive stance argue the Commission is likely to lose out on top candidates who might one day be interested in private sector work. One former Commission staffer moaned to the FT, "It is absurd as a policy. It is a clear abuse of power. They would lose 10 times in court."

Zero Trust: Emily O'Reilly, the Commission's ombudsman, has warned that failure to monitor the movement of people from positions of public power to the private sector threatens to erode public confidence. "The possibility to make a lot of money, let's face it, by becoming a lobbyist after a period in public administration is becoming a career option...it's almost becoming normalized." We'll see how much the policy winds up costing the commission out the door.

None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
175 Offshore Gambling Operations in the Philippines are About to Be Shut Down
 featured-daily-upside-image
Remote Work Major Driver of Home Price Spike, Study Finds
 featured-daily-upside-image
A Handful of Companies to Bare the Brunt of the New Corporate Minimum Tax, Study Finds
 featured-daily-upside-image
UK's Sudden Tax Slashing Plans Put Currency, Treasury Bonds on the Line
 featured-daily-upside-image
Women's Soccer Scores Two Major Goals in Two Different Continents

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

person sitting at a table using a smartphone
2023 Will Bring Historic Changes for Retirees on Social Security
Social Security Card With Cash Retirement Benefits Getty
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
tesla twitter 2
The Big Red Flag for Tesla Stock
22_01_26 A person looking at a computer screen with a look of unpleasant surprise _GettyImages-1216968860
Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services