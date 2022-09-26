Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Amazon Stock Popped Monday Morning

By Danny Vena – Sep 26, 2022 at 2:06PM

Key Points

  • Amazon plans to kick off its second Prime Day event of the year.
  • Members will have early access to deals, similar the event held in July.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The e-commerce giant is doubling down on its biggest sale of the year.

What happened

Shares of Amazon (AMZN 1.41%) climbed higher Monday morning, adding as much as 3.1%. As of 1:29 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 1.5% -- even as each of the major stock indexes slumped.

The catalyst that sent the e-commerce giant higher were reports the company will hold a second Prime Day sale this year, which will kick off in just weeks.

So what

In a press release that dropped early this morning, the company introduced Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, a shopping event exclusively for Prime members, which will be held on Oct. 11-12. "The new 48-hour event gives Prime members exclusive early access to holiday deals," the company said in a statement. The sale will have items from popular brands, including Peloton and New Balance, while also offering the lowest prices of the year on a variety of other products. 

The sale will be available in 15 countries -- including the U.S. -- "giving members a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals." As part of the event, Amazon is providing a Top 100 list, which will include "the season's most popular and giftable items."

Furthermore, members will be provided with "early access" to check out the holiday gift guides and early deals beginning today. Initial promotions include a four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, a free one-year subscription to Just Eat Takeway.com's Grubhub+, or a third-generation Echo Dot for $0.99.

Now what

Since it was introduced in 2015 to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary, Amazon Prime Day has become a customer-favorite event, spawning a multitude of copycats and imitators. While the company keeps details about the financial results of the event quiet, estimates suggest that Prime Day (which is now a two-day event) generated record sales of $12 billion in 2022. It's important to view that in context, however, as it's just a drop in the bucket compared to the $470 billion in revenue Amazon generated last year. 

Still, given the growing importance of its annual sale, it's not too surprising that Amazon would double down on the event -- much to the delight of its shareholders.

 

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Amazon and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$115.38 (1.41%) $1.60

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1350880582
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Remarkable Stocks to Buy
 An investor reviewing graphs and charts on multiple computers
Why E-Commerce Stocks Amazon, Carvana, and Global-e Online Sold Off Friday Morning
 watching tv streaming relaxing entertainment
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Disney
 e-commerce man smiling credit card
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Home Depot
 AMZN package delivery father daughter Hub
If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon for Its IPO in 1997, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

person sitting at a table using a smartphone
2023 Will Bring Historic Changes for Retirees on Social Security
tesla twitter 2
The Big Red Flag for Tesla Stock
Social Security Card With Cash Retirement Benefits Getty
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
senior woman mistake frustrated
Retirees List Their 3 Major Retirement Regrets, and They're Still Unfortunately Common

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services