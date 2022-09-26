Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why QuantumScape Shares Jumped Today

By Howard Smith – Sep 26, 2022 at 2:02PM

Key Points

  • Volkswagen is partnering with a battery materials supplier to support the production of about 2 million EVs annually.
  • The move just confirms the automaker's plans to get closer to 6 million EVs per year by 2030.
  • Volkswagen has also shown a commitment to using QuantumScape's technology once it is successfully commercialized.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors are trying to decide if Volkswagen's new joint venture is good or bad news for QuantumScape.

What happened

Shares of QuantumScape (QS 1.66%) jumped as much as 6% Monday morning on some news from a partner in its quest to commercialize solid-state battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs). Investors, however, may have thought what seemed like good news could ultimately be a negative for QuantumScape. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the stock had lost some of its gains and was trading 1.5% higher for the day. 

So what

Volkswagen has been a partner with QuantumScape prior to the battery technology company trading publicly. The global automaker is an early investor, a joint venture (JV) partner, and has board representation. The auto giant has now partnered with another company in the EV battery sector, too, Barron's reported today. 

Volkswagen has announced a new joint venture with Belgian materials technology company Umicore Group. Umicore makes compounds used in traditional EV batteries, including lithium-iron-phosphate and lithium-nickel-cobalt-manganese. QuantumScape's solid-state battery uses an anode that provides higher energy density -- resulting in a safer, fast-charging, longer life battery -- that requires a solid-state separator. 

Investors likely first considered the new Volkswagen JV a positive sign for QuantumScape as the automaker works to expand its plans to build enough battery capacity to make 3 million to 4 million EVs annually (the company will also use third-party battery suppliers). But a subsequent thought may be that Volkswagen is preparing to make traditional batteries based on the new plans. 

QuantumScape has been progressing with its technology, but testing and validation will still take time, and it's likely commercialization won't come until 2025. Volkswagen, and many other automakers, are already expanding their EV lineups and can't wait for QuantumScape's technology to be at commercial scale. 

But that doesn't mean this announcement has changed Volkswagen's long-term plans. The company wants to have about 50% of its volume in EVs by 2030. That would represent between 5 million and 6 million vehicles per year. If QuantumScape does succeed and begin commercial production, Volkswagen and other manufacturers will still be very interested in partnering with it to provide customers a better overall product. 

Howard Smith has positions in QuantumScape Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Volkswagen AG. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

QuantumScape Corporation Stock Quote
QuantumScape Corporation
QS
$9.20 (1.66%) $0.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

F-150_Lightning_Platinum_on-road_04
3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now
 stocksdown
Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today
 EV lithium battery electric vehicle
QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy
 EVbatteryplug
Why QuantumScape, Lucid, and Blink Charging Shares Dropped Today
 A person plugging a charger into an electric car.
Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

person sitting at a table using a smartphone
2023 Will Bring Historic Changes for Retirees on Social Security
tesla twitter 2
The Big Red Flag for Tesla Stock
Social Security Card With Cash Retirement Benefits Getty
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
senior woman mistake frustrated
Retirees List Their 3 Major Retirement Regrets, and They're Still Unfortunately Common

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services