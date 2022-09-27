Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Could This Bitcoin Rally Finally Have Staying Power?

By Dan Caplinger – Sep 27, 2022 at 8:44AM

Key Points

  • Stock futures markets soared on Tuesday morning, rebounding from new lows on Monday.
  • Bitcoin pushed back above $20,000.
  • Long-term, digital assets still have to regain confidence from skeptical investors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Past forays above $20,000 have been short lived.

Wall Street put the wind at its back on Tuesday, with investors finally deciding that they'd seen enough bad days in a row. With futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.00%), S&P 500 (^GSPC -1.03%), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 0.00%) up between 1% and 2%, it appeared that the major market indexes would have a good morning after the S&P hit new 2022 lows at the end of trading on Monday.

Bitcoin (BTC 6.46%) also roared back above $20,000 after seeing intense pressure recently, and many other digital assets and cryptocurrency stocks posted sizable gains. Yet with Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH 6.12%) still down substantially from their respective 2021 highs, the unanswered question is whether Tuesday's rally will finally be the one that ends the wintry mood in the crypto markets -- or just fizzle out like so many other rebound attempts have in recent weeks.

What's happening in crypto?

Bitcoin's 7% gains to around $20,250 were representative of moves across many digital assets. Ethereum was up more than 7% as well, challenging the $1,400 mark for the first time in more than a week. Solana and Chainlink were up 7% and 9% respectively, while Uniswap led the way higher among major digital assets with an 18% jump.

Stocks that are linked to the success of cryptocurrencies also fared well in premarket trading on Tuesday morning. Coinbase Global picked up more than 6%, while mining companies Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain gained 8% and 7%, respectively. Software company MicroStrategy, which is better known for its high balance sheet exposure to Bitcoin than its core business, rose nearly 6% Tuesday morning before the regular trading session began.

The U.S. dollar takes a breather

Many cryptocurrency watchers looked at the performance of the U.S. dollar as the key reason for the bounce in Bitcoin and other digital assets. Investors have grown increasingly concerned about the pace at which the U.S. dollar has appreciated against key foreign currencies, most notably the British pound, which fell to multidecade lows earlier this week.

At least for today, though, the greenback took a breather. The pound picked up more than 1% against the U.S. dollar, rising to $1.08. The euro was up slightly but remained below parity, fetching $0.965.

Yet it's important not to overstate the role that the currency markets might be playing in holding back cryptocurrency values. Even when you measure Bitcoin's value in British pounds, for example, the leading digital asset's price has still fallen by well over half from its late 2021 peak.

When will crypto really turn higher?

In the short run, policy tactics designed to slow the pace of market moves can halt declines in asset prices, whether it's in stocks, foreign exchange, or cryptocurrencies. Over longer periods of time, though, macroeconomic factors will continue to play a vital role, and it's there that investors face the most uncertainty right now.

At least to date, though, digital assets like Bitcoin have proven to be disappointingly correlated with the higher-growth portion of the stock market. Just as higher interest rates have called into question how well smaller, more speculative companies will be able to attract necessary capital to foster future growth, they've also made cryptocurrency investors more cautious in focusing on fundamentals rather than on the high-leverage trading vehicles that drive so much of the volatility in crypto markets.

Those correlations might play to Bitcoin's advantage if stock markets put in a sustained rebound from current levels. Yet in the long run, if Bitcoin wants to reach its full potential, it will have to prove its continued status as a completely different asset class with the ability to outperform regardless of what other markets are doing. That was largely the case early in Bitcoin's history, but skeptical investors will need to see it happen again in order to regain confidence in the digital asset markets.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, ChainLink, Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, Solana, and Uniswap Protocol Token. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$20,317.57 (6.46%) $1,232.53
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$29,590.41 (0.00%) $0.00
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,655.04 (-1.03%) $-38.19
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$10,867.93 (0.00%) $0.00
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,395.74 (6.12%) $80.46

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Bitcoin GettyImages-880534636
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Leading Stock Markets Lower
 Bitcoin GettyImages-637337694
As Stocks Swoon, Can Crypto Get Its Mojo Back?
 Crypto mining GettyImages-1065822444
This Has to Happen Before Investors Take Cryptocurrency Seriously
 Investor GettyImages-1155255759
Stocks Rise as Crypto Celebrates a Strong 2021
 GettyImages-1079127056
A Reason Behind Bitcoin's Weekend Crash -- and Why It Could Be a Harbinger for the Stock Market

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
327%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/27/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Card With Cash Retirement Benefits Getty
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
One Hundred Dollar Bill Cash Money Dividend Income Invest Wages Salary Getty
Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now
senior woman mistake frustrated
Retirees List Their 3 Major Retirement Regrets, and They're Still Unfortunately Common
tesla twitter 2
The Big Red Flag for Tesla Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services