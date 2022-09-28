Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Are Rising Today

By Scott Levine – Sep 28, 2022 at 1:31PM

Key Points

  • BP and Hertz will build a network of EV charging stations for Hertz's customers.
  • The Biden administration has approved the EV charging plans for all 50 states, giving them access to federal funding.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Yesterday's news continues to drive bullish sentiment.

What happened

Building on Tuesday's momentum, shares of ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT 2.20%) continued to power higher Wednesday. As of 12:34 p.m. ET, the electric vehicle charging stock was up 2.7%, retreating slightly from an earlier gain of 4.5%.

Although the company didn't report any news Wednesday that could have been a catalyst for that rise, it seems that investors are still showing their enthusiasm for an EV charging collaboration between two other companies -- BP and Hertz -- that was announced Tuesday, as well as good news for the sector that came out of Washington, D.C.

So what

Recognizing the growing interest in EVs, BP and Hertz announced a plan to expand EV-charging infrastructure for Hertz customers. According to Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz, the companies will partner to "create a national charging infrastructure for the Hertz EV fleet, thereby growing the number of charging options available to our customers and providing them with a premium electric experience and lower emission travel options."

In addition, the Department of Transportation stated Tuesday that the White House had approved the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans of all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. With the Biden administration's approval, which came ahead of schedule, all of the states now have access to the 2022 and 2023 funding to build chargers provided by Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Undoubtedly, investors are surmising that this will be a boon for ChargePoint, which is a leading provider of EV-charging solutions in the United States.

Now what

While shares of ChargePoint are down 46% from their 52-week high, the stock remains a risky investment. Although the company has achieved consistent revenue growth over the past three years, it has failed to prove that it can translate its EV-charging endeavors into profitability. As such, only growth investors who are comfortable with a higher degree of risk should consider picking up shares.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. Stock Quote
Chargepoint Holdings Inc.
CHPT
$15.55 (2.20%) $0.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

ChargePoint_CPH50_Home_Flex
Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today
 Fisker-Ocean-2022-Silver-Lining-California-Mode-Hero-Michael-Muller-Rabbit-Lake-20211229_yocrrx_qvo27t
Why ChargePoint, QuantumScape, and Blink All Jumped Today
 An electric truck getting charged at a charging station.
Why ChargePoint Stock Is Charging Up This Week
 ChargePoint EV Charging Germany 2
Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today
 chargepointcharger
Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Friday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
327%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

two people sitting in a kitchen looking at a laptop
Social Security's 2023 COLA Will Be Smaller Than Expected. That's a Good Thing.
Person looking intently at laptop screen
3 Social Security Changes In 2023 to Celebrate -- and 2 You May Not Like
A person looking at a downward arrow and percent sign.
3 Top Dividend Stocks Down 20.7% to 43.2% to Buy Now for Years of Passive Income
Alzheimer's - older man looking through window
Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services