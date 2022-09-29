Is Intel Trying to Outmatch Nvidia?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Learn More
Intel recently announced new information on its data center solutions.
Today's video focuses on Intel (INTC 0.89%) and a few announcements the company shared during its Intel Innovation keynote. Intel currently has three GPU solutions targeting different markets, from consumers to data centers. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the market prices of Sept. 28, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 28, 2022.
Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.