Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Rivian Stock Triumphed on Friday

By Eric Volkman – Updated Sep 30, 2022 at 5:26PM

Key Points

  • Another major U.S. state declares a mandate that all vehicles sold be zero-emission models.
  • This must be effected by 2035.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Another top-down mandate from a state government gave some zip to the electric vehicle maker's shares.

What happened

Rivian Automotive (RIVN 1.86%) escaped the carnage that was Friday's stock market, with its shares rising in price by nearly 2% against the S&P 500 index's 1.5% drop. A new mandate from one of the most populous and prominent states in America was a big reason for the increase.

So what

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state is mandating all new cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks sold there must be zero-emissions models, such as the electric vehicles (EVs) Rivian makes. The deadline is the start of 2035.

New York is the most populous and densest big city in the U.S. Thus, it still has a high level of emissions to cut. In an official statement on the state government's official website, Hochul emphasized that New York aims to lower its greenhouse gas output 85% by 2050.

The state will get there with the help of "sweeteners," Hochul added. "With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles."

New York's move comes on the heels of a similar initiative from its West Coast counterpart, California. Last month, the Golden State approved a rule stipulating that all cars and light trucks sold within its borders are to be zero-emission models.

Now what

This is all sweet music to the ears of Rivian investors and shareholders of other EV manufacturers, as the legislative environment continues to develop in their favor.

While we can expect more states to follow California and New York's lead, investors should exercise caution here. The EV segment is still relatively young, and competition is only intensifying, with both incumbents and determined upstarts vying to carve out share.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
RIVN
$32.91 (1.86%) $0.60

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Electric car with headlights glowing and plugged into a charging station.
Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today
 Happy person leaning out of a car window while riding at night
Why Rivian Stock Zoomed Nearly 4% Higher Today
 electric vehicles (2)
Why Rivian Automotive Fell as Much as 19.1% This Week
 Rivianproductionline
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today
 Rivian-Manufacturing-Normal-06
Rivian Just Snagged a Key Electric Van Partnership

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
332%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Older woman document laptop GettyImages-1391107082
Got This Medicare Notice In the Mail? Make Sure to Pay Attention
Joe Biden- WhiteHouse.gov
1 Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That Most Retirees Should Want, Too
CMCSAUniMarilyn
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Begin the Recovery Process
Andrew Bailey IMF Flickr
The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services