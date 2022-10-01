Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Should Investors Be Worried That Micron Technology Saw a Slowdown in the Data Center Market?

By Jose Najarro – Oct 1, 2022 at 7:00AM

The automotive market is still strong for semiconductors.

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 0.18%) and a closer look at what it sees in numerous tech industries. Unfortunately, most consumer markets are seeing a decline, but there is some good news. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Sept. 30, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2022.

