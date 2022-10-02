Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

By Cory Renauer – Oct 2, 2022 at 7:03AM

Key Points

  • Shares of Annaly Capital Management offer a hard-to-believe yield of 20.1% at recent prices.
  • Annaly Capital Management's stock price was recently beaten down after Invesco Mortgage Capital, one of Annaly's peers, significantly reduced its dividend payout.
  • Annaly Capital Management has a much better track record than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

Are you looking for a relatively reliable way to grow your portfolio? Buying stocks that pay regular dividends and reinvesting those dividends is a tried and true method proven to work over time.

Of course, the amount of time it takes to realize huge returns shortens when your stocks pay higher dividend yields. Annaly Capital Management (NLY -2.00%) offers such a high yield right now that reinvesting the payouts it delivers each quarter could double your original investment in four short years.

Why the ultra-high yield?

Annaly Capital Management offers a tantalizing 20.1% yield right now because the stock is getting hammered. In a nutshell, the market is worried about the Federal Reserve's efforts to reduce inflation by raising interest rates and the effect this is having on Annaly's rate-sensitive business. 

Annaly Capital Management is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and not physical property. Instead of collecting rent payments, mortgage REITs earn a profit on the spread between the interest income their long-term MBS portfolios provide and their shorter-term financing costs. The market's worried that Annaly's borrowing expenses will exceed interest income before the company has a chance to update its MBS portfolio.

An investor looking at stock charts on their devices.

Image source: Getty Images.

Income investors feel generally comfortable with Annaly shares in their portfolio because the company focuses on agency-backed securities that have cash flows guaranteed by the U.S. government. While Annaly's incoming cash flows are predictable, its funding costs have risen sharply this year. The high side of the Fed's target rate range has exploded from 0.5% in March to 3.25% following the latest meeting in September.

The Federal Reserve has a mandate to continue raising rates until it tames inflation, and nobody knows when it will be able to quit. That means the payouts you receive from Annaly might not be as reliable as you want them to be.

The first domino to fall?

On Sept. 29, 2022, shares of Annaly Capital Management fell about 10% overnight in response to an announcement from Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR 0.91%), one of Annaly's industry peers. Invesco Mortgage cut its quarterly dividend payout from $0.90 per share to $0.65 per share.

Invesco Mortgage Capital said earnings are still strong but the company wants to improve its capital structure. The mortgage REIT had a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.7 as of Aug. 31, 2022. At a glance, this ratio looks significantly better than that of Annaly Capital Management, which reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.4 at the end of June.

Reason to buy

Annaly Capital Management and Invesco Mortgage Capital are both mortgage REITs, but their lenders don't perceive them in exactly the same light.

Mortgage REITs use the value of their MBS portfolios to secure relatively low-interest short-term loans. When lenders lose confidence in the value of an mREIT's portfolio they start demanding more cash as collateral. In the early days of COVID-19, Invesco had to severely slash its dividend and liquidate portions of its portfolio to satisfy lenders. Annaly didn't escape entirely unscathed, but it only lowered its payout by 12% per share and it hasn't budged since.

NLY Dividend Chart

NLY Dividend data by YCharts

The Fed is expected to raise rates again at least a couple more times this year then hopefully relax in 2023. If Annaly can weather the storm, investors who buy the stock on the dip could be rewarded over time. A higher-interest-rate environment should widen the spread between the mortgage-backed securities Annaly adds to its portfolio and its cost of capital. 

Before buying this stock, you need to realize that it could fall hard if the Fed keeps turning the screws in 2023. If that's a risk that you're willing to take, making this stock a small part of a well-diversified portfolio probably isn't a bad idea.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Stock Quote
Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
NLY
$17.16 (-2.00%) $0.35
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Stock Quote
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
IVR
$11.10 (0.91%) $0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

future of market decline bear recession
Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Fell 25% This Week
 Generic downward 7
Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today
 22_01_26 A person looking at a computer screen with a look of unpleasant surprise _GettyImages-1216968860
Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today
 MotleyFoolRealEstateDeal
Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks
 Business Meeting Tablets Laptops Graphs Charts Advertising Getty
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
326%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Chart Crash Invest Broker Tablet Crypto Plunge Bubble Getty
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
Mature businessperson reading documents
Early Social Security Claimers, Prepare for This Big Change in 2023
Senior woman smiling reading document GettyImages-1205215075
Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023
investor-shopping-for-dividend-stocks-getty
3 Growth Stocks I'll Keep Buying as the Market Plunges

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services