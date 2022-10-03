Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Recession-Proof Stocks You Can Buy Now at 52-Week Lows

By Rick Munarriz – Oct 3, 2022 at 8:30AM

Key Points

  • Groupon thrived during the last pandemic, and going back to basics should help with local businesses hungry for leads.
  • Roku will cash in on folks who are staying home during a market downturn and the shakeout among streaming services.
  • We live in a circular economy, and The RealReal gives high-end shoppers a way to save money.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Local experiences, streaming TV, and designer goods may not seem like recession-resistant industries, but these stocks at new lows have more to offer than you may think.

The economy is starting to look dicey, and nervous investors are selling. There were nearly 3,500 exchange-listed stocks in the U.S. hitting 52-week lows last week. Many of the downticks are warranted, but some of these companies have business models built to weather the storm. 

Groupon (GRPN -8.92%), Roku (ROKU -0.67%), and The RealReal (REAL -0.66%) are hitting fresh lows, but they all have some recession-proof characteristics that the market seems to be discounting. Let's go over why they could bounce back after the recent sell-off.

Someone pointing at a stock going up when another option isn't doing the same.

Image source: Getty Images.

Groupon

Your first thought after seeing Groupon on this list may be to wonder if the flash-sales specialist is still relevant. That's fair. Revenue is declining for the sixth year in a row. Trailing revenue is 76% lower than when we were at peak Groupon in 2014. The local-experiences discounter operator has had a rough few years as it retreats internationally and from the low-margin physical-goods business that helped prop up top-line results. The news is better on the bottom line, where pre-tax profits had their best showing last year since 2012.

This brings us to the recession that many economists see as either already here or on the way. Groupon was in its early years during the last recession, but the financial banking crisis setback helped send the platform's popularity skyrocketing. Consumers want deals when money's tight. Local businesses want leads. Groupon is there to satisfy both needs, taking a healthy chunk of the transaction as the magical middleman. It's getting back to basics, and that couldn't be happening at a better time.  

Roku

You may be surprised to see an ad-supported company on this list, but Roku isn't your garden-variety marketer magnet. Roku operates the country's leading operating system for streaming media through your TV, and it's growing. The 63.1 million active accounts it serves is 14% more than the homes it was entertaining a year ago. 

There are, however, plenty of reasons to be fearful here. Advertisers tend to pare back on their budgeting when the economy heads south. Roku itself has struggled with supply chain constraints that are hurting its low-margin hardware business. Its guidance for the quarter that just ended was already making bulls jittery by targeting just a 3% year-over-year revenue gain. 

But now let's turn to what may happen during a recession. Roku's platform is popular. It will only gain more viewers if corner-cutting folks stay home for the escapism of entertainment. Marketers in general may hold back in a downturn, but Roku's advertisers are largely the streaming video services that want to stand out among the thousands of apps available on the hub. They will need to advertise on the home of the leading streaming video stock to survive the inevitable shakeout. Usage and monetization will keep moving in the right direction.

The RealReal

If you thought an advertiser is an odd fit on a list of recession-proof stocks, check out this flex The RealReal is a seller of brand-name apparel, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and watches. Designer brands? During a time when money is tight? Really?

Well, The RealReal is a way to score bargains on brand-name goods. It's an online consignment shop, but unlike other secondhand shops, it puts its items through a rigorous verification process to determine its authenticity. Buyers know they're getting a good deal on a legit designer brand. 

Revenue took a 5% hit in 2020, after increases of 55% and 48% the year before that, but that's understandable. We didn't need brand-name fashion statements when we were hunkering down at home during the early months of the pandemic. We're back in the wild again, and TheRealReal saw its business soar 56% last year -- up another 48% through the first half of the year. Profitability is a concern, but this is a revenue growth story at this stage of its cycle. A recession may hurt its existing customers, but it will also draw full-price shoppers of luxury goods that will be trading down.

Groupon, Roku, and The RealReal naturally hope that the economy stays strong. There's more money to be made that way. However, these are surprising recession-proof stocks that could be compelling buys here after hitting new lows last week. 

Rick Munarriz has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Groupon, Inc. Stock Quote
Groupon, Inc.
GRPN
$7.96 (-8.92%) $0.78
Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$56.40 (-0.67%) $0.38
The RealReal, Inc. Stock Quote
The RealReal, Inc.
REAL
$1.50 (-0.66%) $0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_09_09 A group of people looking at their cellular phones _MF Dload
Going Back to Basics Isn't Working Yet for Groupon Stock
 21_07_28 A parent and child sharing food in a restaurant _GettyImages-859147114
Why Groupon Stock Fell as Much as 10.5% Today
 22_02_18 Two people eating hamburgers together _GettyImages-1295387357
Why Groupon Stock Plunged 14% at the Open Today
 21_05_18 A person with a tablet and a look of happy surprise _GettyImages-854218734
Groupon's 2022 Goals Are a Little Troubling
 22_02_14 A hand drawing the world turnaround _GettyImages-835645678
Why Groupon Stock Fell Over 9% at the Open Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
326%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
person with a serious expression sitting on a couch
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Social Security cards 3_GettyImages-488815648
Think Biden's Social Security Tax Hike Sounds Bad? Some Lawmakers Are Calling for Even More Extreme Measures
Social Security money GettyImages-178491316
Social Security Recipients Might Actually Get to Keep Their 2023 Raise

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services