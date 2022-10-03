Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Lost 36% in September

By Jeremy Bowman – Oct 3, 2022 at 5:44PM

Key Points

  • Analysts lowered their view on the stock again.
  • The company's revenue is plunging, and it's rapidly burning cash.
  • With macroeconomic headwinds mounting, a recovery looks unlikely.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The prospects for a recovery continue to dim.

What happened

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -1.64%) were taking a dive last month as a meme-stock-driven short squeeze faded, an investor update at the end of August was poorly received, and the company reported disappointing second-quarter results at the end of September.

As a result, the stock finished September down 36%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, the stock was headed downward most of the month.

BBBY Chart

BBBY data by YCharts

So what

Coming into September, Bed Bath & Beyond had just posted an investor update on Aug. 31 that included disappointing preliminary second-quarter results, new financing of more than $500 million, and a cost-cutting plan made up of layoffs and store closures.

Consequently, the company opened September with a number of analyst downgrades, pushing the stock down 8.6%. Raymond James downgraded the stock to a sell, saying the underlying business trends were "abysmal," and that there's little path to a turnaround. Bank of America also cut its price target to $2 due to the ongoing cash burn, and S&P Global Ratings lowered its credit rating on the company from CCC to CCC-.  

A few days later the retail stock was rocked by the death of CFO Gustavo Arnal, and the stock fell another 18.4% on the day that news came out. From there, the stock rebounded, trending with a short-lived recovery in the S&P 500. However, it reversed course as soon as the broad market did as fears of rising interest rates weighed on stocks at the end of the month, following the Federal Open Market Committee decision on Sept. 21 to raise the federa; funds rate by 75 basis points.

Finally, at the end of the month, the company issued its full second-quarter earnings report, missing estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Comparable sales fell 26% and revenue declined 28% to $1.44 billion, below the consensus of $1.47 billion. On the bottom line, it reported an adjusted per-share loss of $3.22, well below the consensus of $1.85. It also lost $320.5 million in free cash flow.

Now what

Though the company expects its cash burn rate to improve in the second half of the year, the chances of a recovery still seem slim. The business is unsustainable based on its current cash burn; its management team is in disarray following the ouster of its CEO in June; macro headwinds seem to be strengthening; and the home goods sector was already struggling, losing steam after sales boomed during the pandemic.

The stock seems likely to move lower from here. 

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Stock Quote
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
BBBY
$5.99 (-1.64%) $0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A green sofa in a living room - home goods, home furnishings
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Sliding This Week
 A green sofa in a living room - home goods, home furnishings
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Slipping Today
 Investor checking stocks on phone
Why I'm avoiding Bed Bath & Beyond Like the Plague
 Home furnishings home improvement housewares
Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Slumps Again: Should You Buy on the Dip?
 Consumer Goods-Bed Bath and Beyond store-BBBY
Bed Bath & Beyond's New Financing Won't Save It

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
326%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
GettyImages-943401146
Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever
GettyImages-1335987568
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
person with a serious expression sitting on a couch
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services