Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Better Cybersecurity Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. Fortinet

By Leo Sun – Updated Oct 4, 2022 at 9:24AM

Key Points

  • Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet are growing at similar rates.
  • Both provide next-gen firewalls and other computer security services.
  • One of these stocks is a slightly better value right now.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Which cybersecurity stock is the better investment right now?

Palo Alto Networks (PANW 3.60%) and Fortinet (FTNT 3.72%) are both promising cybersecurity companies that have consistently bested the market. Over the past five years, Palo Alto's stock rallied about 240% as Fortinet's stock surged more than 580%. By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite rose just over 60% and the S&P 500 by about 40%.

Both companies impressed investors with their robust revenue growth and rising profits. Investors also increasingly viewed the cybersecurity market -- which Fortune Business Insights expects to grow at a compound annual rate of 13.4% between 2022 and 2026 -- as an evergreen industry that could weather the unpredictable macro headwinds.

An IT worker looks at a screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

But should investors still buy either of these cybersecurity stocks as rising interest rates drive investors away from higher-growth tech companies? Let's take a fresh look at their business models, growth rates, and valuations to decide.

The similarities and differences

Palo Alto and Fortinet both created next-gen firewalls by upgrading traditional versions with network device filtering tools. Fortinet launched its first firewall, Fortigate, in 2002. Palo Alto introduced its first next-gen firewall, Strata, in 2007. Both companies capitalized on the growth of those next-gen firewalls to expand their ecosystems with additional services.

Fortinet turned FortiGate into the heart of its "Security Fabric," which provides additional end-to-end protection services for on-premise, cloud-based, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Meanwhile, Palo Alto acquired more companies and launched two next-gen platforms: Prisma for cloud-based security services and Cortex for its threat-detection tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These complement Strata and widen its moat against newer competitors in the cloud and AI markets.

Today, Fortinet serves over half a million customers worldwide, including most of the Fortune 500. Palo Alto serves more than 85,000 customers, including most of the Fortune 100. Both companies generate a majority of their revenue from subscription-based services, but Palo Alto usually serves larger enterprise customers than Fortinet.

Fortinet is also more geographically diversified than Palo Alto Networks. In their latest fiscal years, Fortinet generated 41% of its revenue in the Americas, while that same region accounted for 69% of Palo Alto's top line.

Which company is growing faster?

Palo Alto and Fortinet have been growing at similar rates. Palo Alto's revenue rose 29% to $5.5 billion in fiscal 2022, which ended in July, as its billings increased 37% to $7.5 billion. It attributed most of that growth to the expansion of its next-gen security services, Prisma and Cortex. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 23%.

For fiscal 2023, Palo Alto expects its revenue to rise another 25%, its billings to increase 20% to 21%, and its adjusted EPS to grow 24% to 26%. The company also finally expects to turn firmly profitable on a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis for the full year. Palo Alto notably closed a 3-for-1 stock split last month.

In 2021, Fortinet's revenue rose 29% to $3.3 billion, billings 35% to $4.2 billion, and its adjusted EPS 19%. Unlike Palo Alto, it's been profitable on a GAAP basis for many years. It attributed a lot of its recent growth to the convergence of the security and networking markets and the fresh threats posed by remote and hybrid work.

For 2022, Fortinet expects its revenue to rise 30% to 32%, its billings by 33% to 35%, and its adjusted EPS by 27% to 33% (after factoring in its 5-for-1 stock split earlier this year).

The valuations and verdict

Neither stock can be considered a screaming bargain yet. Palo Alto still trades at 53 times forward earnings, while Fortinet has a lower forward price-to-earnings ratio of 38.

I like both stocks as long-term plays (I personally own shares of Palo Alto). Still, Fortinet looks like a slightly better investment because it's growing faster, trading at a lower multiple, and is already firmly profitable by GAAP measures. Those strengths could make it a more appealing investment as long as rising interest rates continue to rattle the markets.

 

Leo Sun has positions in Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Stock Quote
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
PANW
$169.69 (3.60%) $5.90
Fortinet, Inc. Stock Quote
Fortinet, Inc.
FTNT
$50.96 (3.72%) $1.83

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Finger about to press a green dollar sign key on a PC keyboard
Why Stock Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Crept Higher Today
 Untitled design (23)
Is Palo Alto Networks Stock the Best Cybersecurity Play?
 cybersecurity operations center
Forget the Stock Split: 3 Reasons to Buy Palo Alto Networks
 A person looking at a red stock chart on a tablet.
1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy
 a large diverse crowd of smiling people in business attire businessmen businesswomen businesspeople professionals diversity
Palo Alto Networks Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
331%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
Social Security 4
Social Security and Medicare Retirees Are About to Experience a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event
GettyImages-943401146
Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever
person talking on the phone and looking at a laptop
Retirees: Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services