Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

If This One Thing Happens, Bitcoin Could Double in Price

By Dominic Basulto – Oct 4, 2022 at 7:45AM

Key Points

  • Both the CFTC and the SEC are vying to become the primary regulator of the crypto industry.
  • The general consensus is that the CFTC will be a more crypto-friendly regulator than the SEC.
  • As if to underscore that point, the head of the CFTC recently remarked that Bitcoin could double in price if the CFTC gets to regulate the crypto industry.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Regulation is coming to the crypto industry, and the choice of who gets to regulate Bitcoin could have a huge impact on its future price.

The future of crypto could be determined by the Senate Agriculture Committee. No, that's not a misprint. That's because the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is angling hard to become the primary regulator of the crypto industry, and the CFTC falls under the purview of the Senate Agriculture Committee. An expanded role for the CFTC is generally perceived to be good news by the crypto industry, which views the CFTC as a much more crypto-friendly regulator than the SEC.

What's noteworthy is that the regulatory turf war between the CFTC and the SEC is being fought in public these days. SEC head Gary Gensler has been publicly calling for his agency to regulate the crypto industry, and now the CFTC is fighting back. The head of the CFTC, Rostin Behnam, just threw the crypto industry a bone by suggesting in a chat at NYU School of Law that Bitcoin (BTC 3.63%) could double in price if his agency gets to set the rules. A doubling would send Bitcoin on a trajectory from its current price of around $20,000 to nearly $40,000. 

Is crypto a security or a commodity?

Whether the CFTC or the SEC gets to regulate crypto comes down to a single question: Is crypto a security or is it a commodity? If it is a security, then the SEC gets to regulate it. If it is a commodity, then the CFTC gets to regulate it. According to current guidelines, crypto is a security only if an investment contract exists in which people are pooling their money in a common enterprise to make a profit.

Gold coin with Bitcoin symbol on it.

Image source: Getty Images.

In the case of Bitcoin, there is near 100% consensus that it is a commodity. In fact, some have argued that Bitcoin might be the only crypto that can avoid regulation under federal securities laws. The SEC's Gensler has gone so far as to suggest that Ethereum, the second-largest crypto by market capitalization, should now be classified as a security.

So wait, you're probably thinking, what in the world does the Senate Agriculture Committee know about crypto that the SEC does not? Well, the Senate Agriculture Committee knows a lot about commodities trading in wheat, corn, and pork bellies. According to the Senate Agriculture Committee, cryptos should be considered "digital commodities" that are traded on exchanges. 

And the committee also knows a lot about metals like gold and silver, both of which are also traded on major exchanges. And the CFTC gets to regulate this. So if Bitcoin really is "digital gold" -- shouldn't it also be regulated the same as physical gold? 

The Bitcoin price prediction

To be clear, it's a bit strange for the head of the CFTC to put out a price target for Bitcoin. Maybe this wasn't the intention, but it's almost as if he is using some kind of political dog whistle to suggest, "Hey, if you have crypto lobbying power in Washington, I'd suggest you lobby for the CFTC if you want to see the price of Bitcoin increase." That might explain why all the bipartisan legislation coming out of Washington these days features an outsized role for the CFTC, and why the crypto industry seems to be lining up behind the CFTC as the regulator of choice.

According to CFTC head Behnam, Bitcoin could double in price because the financial markets thrive on certainty. The creation of a level playing field for an industry helps to attract more participants. As a result, the introduction of regulatory certainty for crypto would likely attract institutional money inflows from Wall Street. Many of the biggest names in the financial industry are simply waiting for a signal from Washington that it's OK to invest in crypto. 

Given the rising interest of institutional investors in crypto this year, it's not out of the question that Bitcoin could double in price. When BlackRock announced a partnership with Coinbase to enable crypto trading for institutional clients, for example, some predicted that Bitcoin would skyrocket to $250,000. That was based on the assumption that large pension funds and endowments would start allocating a small portion of their portfolios to crypto. So a doubling in price to $40,000 might seem outrageous at first glance, but it is certainly not out of the question.

A vote for the CFTC is a vote for Bitcoin

It's hard to predict the various plot twists that can take place in Washington, D.C., these days, especially with the 2022 midterm elections coming up. However, given the fact that the Senate Agriculture Committee is now spearheading legislation to make the CFTC the primary regulator for crypto, as well as the fact that the CFTC is publicly saying that it can boost the price of Bitcoin, it should be clear whom crypto should root for. If the CFTC gets to regulate crypto, Bitcoin could double in price.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$19,937.35 (3.63%) $698.27
BlackRock, Inc. Stock Quote
BlackRock, Inc.
BLK
$572.72 (4.08%) $22.44
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,344.83 (3.56%) $46.19
Coinbase Global, Inc. Stock Quote
Coinbase Global, Inc.
COIN
$65.95 (2.26%) $1.46

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

bitcoin wallet
Here's Why You'll Regret Not Buying More of This Top Crypto on the Dip
 Buffett16 TMF
Why Warren Buffett Will Never Buy Bitcoin
 buying bitcoin smartphone
1 No-Brainer Cryptocurrency This Billionaire Will Hold Forever
 buying bitcoin smartphone
1 of the Smartest Investors Says Buy the Dip on This Top Cryptocurrency
 Two chess pieces staring at each other Getty
This Event Could Help Bitcoin Escape the Crypto Winter

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
326%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
GettyImages-943401146
Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever
man with raised hands amid flying currency notes
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
Buffett21 TMF
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services