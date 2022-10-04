Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why DexCom Was Such a Healthy Stock Today

By Eric Volkman – Oct 4, 2022 at 5:01PM

Key Points

  • The continuous glucose monitoring device specialist has launched its latest product abroad.
  • This rollout is starting out with a trio of European countries, plus Hong Kong.

The company had some encouraging news to report about its international sales effort.

What happened

There's nothing like a strategic product rollout to push the price of a stock higher. This was the case with medical device maker DexCom (DXCM 7.05%), which on news of international expansion saw its share price zoom more than 7% higher on Tuesday. That trounced even the robust 3%-plus gain of the S&P 500 index on the day.

So what

DexCom, which specializes in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solutions for diabetics, announced earlier in the day that it is expanding into new markets. Specifically, the company's current-generation G7 GCM System is now available for diabetes patients two years of age and older in the U.K., Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong.

Other rollouts are being planned. DexCom said that it is working to launch the G7 in South Africa and New Zealand in the coming weeks. A wider expansion is currently being planned, although the company did not identify any of these markets.

The G7 is worn on the body, and provides real-time glucose level readings that are sent to a user's device.

In its press release trumpeting the latest rollout, the healthcare device maker quoted its CEO Kevin Sayer as saying that the company's CGM offerings have "become the gold standard of care for diabetes, and bringing our technology to more and more people around the world continues to be a top priority."

Now what

The U.K. and Germany are particularly ripe markets, as they are populous and relatively affluent countries. Investors are clearly excited about DexCom's prospects there, and looking forward to additional rollouts in the very near future.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DexCom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

