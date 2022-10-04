Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Stitch Fix Stock Soared Today

By Jon Quast – Oct 4, 2022 at 1:57PM

Key Points

  • Poshmark is getting acquired for more than three times its trailing revenue -- a far greater valuation than Stitch Fix has now.
  • Investors appear to be hoping that a larger company will come along and purchase Stitch Fix at a premium to where it trades now.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors may be getting a little overenthusiastic.

What happened

Shares of clothing e-commerce company Stitch Fix (SFIX 15.35%) soared on Tuesday after rival company Poshmark was acquired for $1.2 billion. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Stitch Fix stock was up 15%.

So what

Poshmark has generated less than $350 million in trailing-12-month revenue, whereas Stitch Fix has generated over $2 billion. However, Poshmark is getting bought out for $1.2 billion while the market capitalization of Stitch Fix is only around $500 million -- that's after today's 15% gain.

Supposing it could fetch a similar price-to-sales (P/S) valuation to Poshmark in a buyout, Stitch Fix would be worth somewhere between $6.5 billion and $7 billion -- 13 times to 14 times where it trades now. Therefore, it appears that investors are interpreting Poshmark's buyout as a signal that Stitch Fix stock is undervalued, which is why it's up today. 

Now what

Before getting too excited, it's paramount for investors to remember that there's a lot more to understanding an opportunity than just looking at the P/S ratio. Poshmark has some desirous traits that Stitch Fix doesn't: Poshmark is growing revenue, whereas Stitch Fix is declining. Poshmark has a gross margin over 80% and Stitch Fix's is only around 43%. And Poshmark had $581 million in cash and equivalents compared to around $213 million for Stitch Fix in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

It's not an apples-to-apples comparison simply because Poshmark and Stitch Fix are both e-commerce apparel companies. The two are distinct.

I'm not saying that Stitch Fix is a bad company or will be a bad investment from here -- indeed, it has its own merits, too. But I am saying that I wouldn't buy Stitch Fix stock today, hoping it becomes an acquisition target with a substantial buyout premium. Stitch Fix would be valued on its own business fundamentals -- not Poshmark's. Moreover, there's no way to know if an offer would ever come.

If you buy Stitch Fix today, it should be because you believe the company can reverse its recent declines. For perspective, management is guiding for a 20% to 22% year-over-year drop in revenue in its upcoming quarter, which shows how challenged the business is presently.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Poshmark, Inc. and Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

StitchFix Stock Quote
StitchFix
SFIX
$4.51 (15.35%) $0.60
Poshmark, Inc. Stock Quote
Poshmark, Inc.
POSH
$17.65 (13.36%) $2.08

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

woman texting on phone
Can Stitch Fix Stock Recover in 2022?
 woman-box-clothes
7 Reasons to Sell Stitch Fix Stock
 woman using smartphone
Why Stitch Fix Stock Slumped on Thursday
 business person thoughtful
Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today
 sfix stock sfix earnings sept 20, 2022
Stitch Fix Delivers a Weak Earnings Report: 6 Key Metrics Investors Should See

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
331%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 4
Social Security and Medicare Retirees Are About to Experience a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event
Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
GettyImages-943401146
Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever
Person watching television.
2 Stocks to Invest $500 in Before They Soar

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services