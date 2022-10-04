Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Warren Buffett Stock StoneCo Blasted Higher Today

By Eric Volkman – Oct 4, 2022 at 6:27PM

Key Points

  • An analyst bumped his price target on the shares by more than 20%.
  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has held a stake in the company since 2018.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Despite potentially strong macroeconomic headwinds, some investors think the fintech still has a bright future.

What happened

Brazil-based fintech StoneCo (STNE 10.81%), which shot to prominence after Warren Buffett investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in the company, had an excellent Tuesday. The company's shares rose a hot 10.8%, shooting well ahead of the S&P 500 index's slightly more than 3% increase.

So what

StoneCo's Tuesday to remember was due in no small part to a substantial price target bump. Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell was the man behind the raise; he now feels StoneCo stock is worth $11 per share, more than 20% higher than his previous $9 estimation.

Cantwell is not Buffett, however. In contrast to the obviously still-bullish CEO of Berkshire Hathaway -- which according to its last regulatory filing holds nearly 10.7 million StoneCo shares for a more than 3% stake in the company -- the analyst is cautious on the stock. Although Cantwell has lifted his price target, he maintained his equal weight (neutral) recommendation on the shares.

And he's relatively optimistic when compared to other prognosticators. In early September, for example, Goldman Sachs' Tito Labarta downgraded his StoneCo recommendation to sell from the preceding neutral. In a research update, Labarta cited rising interest rates and their effect on profit margins as a key reason for his move. He also expressed concern about competitors' gains in market share.

Now what

Buffett, Cantwell, and Labarta are all knowledgeable stock market professionals, and Berkshire Hathaway has been a wildly successful business.

Still, it's a good rule of thumb never to base an investment decision on the move of one person or company, no matter how renowned. As a sharp and ambitious fintech operating in a huge Latin American market, StoneCo has vast potential, even though it has struggled with profitability and the current macroeconomic environment probably isn't doing it many favors.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Goldman Sachs, and Stoneco LTD. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

StoneCo Ltd. Stock Quote
StoneCo Ltd.
STNE
$11.69 (10.81%) $1.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Woman making a payment card purchase in a store
Why StoneCo Sank Like a Stone Today
 A person holding a tablet and a credit card.
Why StoneCo Stock Is Surging Today
 Four people in an office shaking hands
This Warren Buffett Stock Looks Like a Great Buy Today
 Screenshot (80)
1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now
 young couple shops at outdoor market for handcrafted items getty 2022
This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
331%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
Social Security 4
Social Security and Medicare Retirees Are About to Experience a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event
GettyImages-943401146
Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever
Person watching television.
2 Stocks to Invest $500 in Before They Soar

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services