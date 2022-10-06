Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Advanced Micro Devices Shares Lost 25% Last Month

By Anders Bylund – Oct 6, 2022 at 6:19PM

Key Points

  • AMD introduced a batch of new chips on Sept. 27, but that wasn’t the driving force behind the falling share price.
  • Investors are worried about the company’s exposure to troublesome economy trends.
  • The stock is trading at multiyear low valuation ratios.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The semiconductor company's shares are starting to look affordable.

What happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -0.13%) fell 25.3% in September 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The semiconductor designer released some new embedded and mobile chips last month, but the new products were not the reason for AMD's diving stock price. Instead, the richly valued shares were weighed down by troublesome ripples in the American economy.

So what

The only significant September news from the company itself was the aforementioned release of updated Ryzen 7020 processors for budget-conscious laptops and the Ryzen Embedded V3000 series, bringing the Zen 3 chip architecture into the embedded market. It's a bit early to judge these chips on their own merits since they won't hit store shelves, laptops, and networking devices until later this year. However, the launches were generally met with open arms by the hardware enthusiast press. AMD's stock certainly didn't suffer from that twin launch, closing the launch date's trading session just 0.2% lower.

No, AMD's slouching chart had nothing to do with the company's current news. The drop marched in lockstep with the stock market overall, amplified by the AMD stock's volatile nature. The S&P 500 market index ended September 9.3% lower, hamstrung by continued inflation concerns. That basic issue was worsened by a direct order from U.S. government officials to AMD and Nvidia (NVDA -0.60%), blocking the two companies from exporting artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China.

Now what

AMD shares have fallen 52.8% year to date, but don't cry for Advanced Micro Devices' investors. The stock is still up by 134% over the last three years and 409% in five, leaving the broader market far behind from a multiyear perspective.

The loss of Chinese export opportunities isn't good news, of course, but AMD's business is still constrained by the semiconductor industry's manufacturing shortage. So the company shouldn't have trouble finding buyers for AI chips that had been earmarked for China, at least in the short term. And as the industry gets back to full chip-building capacity over the next couple of years, AMD's client list will also have time to evolve.

In that light, AMD investors should appreciate this opportunity to buy the stock at a reasonable price. Whether you measure AMD's valuation in price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, or price-to-free-cash-flow ratios, the stock hasn't been this affordable in years.

AMD Normalized PE Ratio Chart.

AMD Normalized PE Ratio data by YCharts.

Anders Bylund has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
AMD
$67.85 (-0.13%) $0.09
NVIDIA Corporation Stock Quote
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA
$131.30 (-0.60%) $0.79
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,744.52 (-1.02%) $-38.76

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

pc chips
Why AMD Stock Fell Before Recovering Earlier Today
 Jose Najarro - 2022-10-04T182231.220
AMD Is Expected to See Strong Revenue Growth, but What About Nvidia?
 man in specs holding a smartphone
42 Billion Reasons Why You'll Regret Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now
 GettyImages-1173740436 (2)
Why Advanced Micro Devices Rallied Today
 Investor - GettyImages-1272168490
Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
339%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

two people looking at a tablet and smiling
Retirees on Social Security: Expect a Major Announcement in One Week
Retiree 9
Great News for Retirees: 3 Big Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2023
warren buffett 2
Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.
Person in a field smoking a marijuana cigarette
Why Pot Stocks Like Canopy Growth and Organigram Surged Higher Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services